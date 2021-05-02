WATCH NOW: Missouri Baptist wins 2020 NAIA women's volleyball championship

SIOUX CITY — The Missouri Baptist University women’s volleyball team has several members on its roster from all over the world, but they speak one language: Volleyball.
The Spartans used their universal passion of volleyball Saturday to clinch the NAIA women’s volleyball tournament national championship in a five-set match over Midland to win the program’s first title in program history. Missouri Baptist won by set scores of 23-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12.
It was the third straight night the Spartans had to play a five-set match, and the second time this week in bracket play they had to bounce back from a 2-1 set deficit.
“I don’t know why we liked to put ourselves in these situations, but we made it,” Spartans senior setter Manuela Vargas said. Vargas led MBU with 51 assists.
Missouri Baptist’s roster features seven players with international flavor, and two of them had key plays throughout bracket play this week in Sioux City.
For example, Spartans libero Ariana Macies had the match-clinching service ace Friday to beat Dordt in five sets, then senior Vargas was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament.
Macies is from Santa Fe, Argentina, while Vargas hails from Medellin, Colombia. Senior hitter Giovanna Tapigliani is from Sao Paulo, Brazil and she was named to the All-Tournament team after collecting 78 total-tournament kills.
Tapigliani led the Spartans on Saturday with 22 kills.
“It’s hard when you leave your country, and that’s the moment that we start thinking about what we gave up on,” senior hitter Giovanna Tapigliani said. “We just put it in our hearts. We have a lot of diversity on our team, and I think, at the end, that helped us.”
All three aforementioned players came from different colleges, but the international players — along with their American teammates — all beat to the same drum on the volleyball floor.
Tapigliani left Brazil, and she came to the United States to play at Seward County Community College for her first two years.
She had some Brazilian connections on both teams, and that’s how she found her way to Seward CC and St. Louis.
“It was the best choice I ever made,” Tapigliani said. “I actually don’t regret coming to the United States. I just hope we get to play and win again next year.”
Vargas’ path also started at another school before MBU. She started off at Columbia College of Missouri, located in Columbia, Missouri, not far from the University of Missouri campus.
When Vargas was playing with Columbia College, the Cougars were in the 2018 NAIA tournament, right here in Sioux City.
The Cougars had made it all the way to the 2018 national championship match. Vargas remembered that match well, and she remembered it for the wrong reasons.
Park (Mo.) defeated Columbia — you guessed it, in a five-setter — to win the 2018 title. Bargas played in that match, recording 60 assists and 12 digs. Columbia had beaten Park earlier that season in the American Midwest tournament.
Vargas had gone through a national tournament, and she shared those experiences with her current Missouri Baptist teammates.
“I was here before, and I’m really happy because we made it together,” Vargas said. “I think keeping calm in the moments that we were down. In the fourth set, we were losing. We needed to hang on, point-by-point, and then side out.”
There are six different countries represented — Poland, Brazil, Colombia, the Netherlands, Serbia and Argentina — on the roster.
So, is there a language barrier and how do the Spartans work through those barriers?
“I mean, we speak English, but when we need to talk directly to each other, like, when I talk to a girl and she’s not from America, she will understand better in her language, so we’ll talk to her in her language,” Vargas said. “So, we have Brazilians, and one girl from Argentina … there’s girls who don’t speak the same language as us, so we’ll speak to them in English. Portugese is a little similar to Spanish. We get along together, and we understand each other.”
Nichols agreed that the Spartans communicate well together, even though there are seven international players on their roster.
“We have culture and diversity all over the place, and that’s what brings us together,” Nichols said. “That makes them so strong. That’s a really great experience. They all come together and they speak volleyball really well. We say what our culture is in our program, and these kids buy in. They’re no different than American kids. They want an opportunity, just like everyone else.”
There is one Iowa girl on the roster, too. Hudson High School alum Sara Klunder is a freshman for the Spartans. She had three kills and a dig in Saturday’s national championship match.
Isidora Stojovic, the Serbian on the Spartans' roster, had 16 kills.
As for the match itself, the Warriors started out to an 11-6 lead, and they held onto that lead to win the first set.
They had 16 kills in the first set, and hit .143 in the first set.
That didn't deter the Spartans. They knew that this was going to be a defensive match, and they knew that their defense was good, too.
They used offense, however, to get back into the match.
"Nothing surprised me with this team," Nichols said. "They get pushed, they find a way to fight back."
The Spartans hit .583 during the second set. They had 15 kills and only one attacking error.
MBU's largest lead in the second set was 11, and that came after a Vargas kill.
Nichols thought the turning point came in the fourth set. The Warriors led 10-5. That's when Tapigliani and Stojovic took over, and the Spartans took momentum from there.
Sydney Morehouse led Midland with 21 kills and a .321 clip.
