WATCH NOW: Missouri Baptist wins 2020 NAIA women's volleyball championship

The Cougars had made it all the way to the 2018 national championship match. Vargas remembered that match well, and she remembered it for the wrong reasons.

Park (Mo.) defeated Columbia — you guessed it, in a five-setter — to win the 2018 title. Bargas played in that match, recording 60 assists and 12 digs. Columbia had beaten Park earlier that season in the American Midwest tournament.

Vargas had gone through a national tournament, and she shared those experiences with her current Missouri Baptist teammates.

“I was here before, and I’m really happy because we made it together,” Vargas said. “I think keeping calm in the moments that we were down. In the fourth set, we were losing. We needed to hang on, point-by-point, and then side out.”

There are six different countries represented — Poland, Brazil, Colombia, the Netherlands, Serbia and Argentina — on the roster.

So, is there a language barrier and how do the Spartans work through those barriers?