WATCH NOW: Morningside advances to GPAC men's soccer final with 3-2 win over Northwestern

SIOUX CITY — Morningside’s Okan Golge scored a decisive goal in the 82nd minute Tuesday over the Northwestern College men’s soccer team at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

The Mustangs beat the Red Raiders 3-2, and Golge’s goal ended up being more important than it was at the moment.

The Mustangs led 2-1 right before Golge scored his goal, and Golge needed to make a pivotal play, just as he has had throughout the season.

Robin Thomala set up the goal that Golge scored with 7 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the match.

Thomala came down the sideline of the pitch, and tried to find Golge in the middle. Thomala waited until he got in the end zone part of the football field, and while that was happening, Golge snuck between three Red Raider defenders.

Golge received the pass from Thomala, and Golge blasted the ball past Northwestern goalkeeper Ezekiel Foltz.

“We know that we can always use Robin’s speed on the wing,” Golge said. “He’s been a great asset going up the left wing. I always know he’s ready to lay the ball back. I had that striker instinct, and I was at the right place at the right time. I was able to tap in time.”