WATCH NOW: Morningside advances to GPAC men's soccer final with 3-2 win over Northwestern

SIOUX CITY — Morningside’s Okan Golge scored a decisive goal in the 82nd minute Tuesday over the Northwestern College men’s soccer team at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
The Mustangs beat the Red Raiders 3-2, and Golge’s goal ended up being more important than it was at the moment.
The Mustangs led 2-1 right before Golge scored his goal, and Golge needed to make a pivotal play, just as he has had throughout the season.
Robin Thomala set up the goal that Golge scored with 7 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the match.
Thomala came down the sideline of the pitch, and tried to find Golge in the middle. Thomala waited until he got in the end zone part of the football field, and while that was happening, Golge snuck between three Red Raider defenders.
Golge received the pass from Thomala, and Golge blasted the ball past Northwestern goalkeeper Ezekiel Foltz.
“We know that we can always use Robin’s speed on the wing,” Golge said. “He’s been a great asset going up the left wing. I always know he’s ready to lay the ball back. I had that striker instinct, and I was at the right place at the right time. I was able to tap in time.”
After Golge scored his goal, he and Thomala did a TikTok dance in front of his team’s bench.
The Mustangs are now dancing into the GPAC championship match. The Mustangs haven’t won a tournament championship match in its program history, even though they’ve won the conference regular-season championship a couple of times.
Morningside will get to play on its home pitch. The Mustangs will host Briar Cliff at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Olsen Stadium, following the high school portion of the Sioux City Relays.
The match was originally scheduled for Friday, but the game couldn’t be played at Olsen due to the SCR’s college division being held throughout the day.
This story will be updated.
Zach James
Sports Editor
I’m the sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
