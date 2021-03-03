WATCH NOW: Morningside earns first conference tourney title since 2016

SIOUX CITY — Sierra Mitchell didn’t know what it was like to cut down the nets after a Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament championship game.

Mitchell — and the rest of the Morningside College women’s basketball team — got a taste of that Tuesday night after a 67-65 dramatic win over Concordia.

The Mustangs won their sixth tournament title ever, but it’s the first since the 2015-16 season. None of the Mustangs were around when it happened the last time, and for Mitchell, the chance to win it as a senior made it even sweeter.

“After the four years, I’ve been here, we’ve either lost in the first or second round of the GPAC tournament, to finally to get to the championship and to finally get done, it feels really good to do it with this team,” Mitchell said. “For four years while I’ve been here, I got to watch the boys (cut down the nets) when they won, and it’s something that I really wanted to do.”

Morningside junior Sophia Peppers made a last-second basket, and it came with less than 1 second on the clock.

The scoring play came on a set play, and the Mustangs had 7.7 seconds to get a shot off with the game tied at 65-65.