WATCH NOW: Morningside earns first conference tourney title since 2016

SIOUX CITY — Sierra Mitchell didn’t know what it was like to cut down the nets after a Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament championship game.
Mitchell — and the rest of the Morningside College women’s basketball team — got a taste of that Tuesday night after a 67-65 dramatic win over Concordia.
The Mustangs won their sixth tournament title ever, but it’s the first since the 2015-16 season. None of the Mustangs were around when it happened the last time, and for Mitchell, the chance to win it as a senior made it even sweeter.
“After the four years, I’ve been here, we’ve either lost in the first or second round of the GPAC tournament, to finally to get to the championship and to finally get done, it feels really good to do it with this team,” Mitchell said. “For four years while I’ve been here, I got to watch the boys (cut down the nets) when they won, and it’s something that I really wanted to do.”
Morningside junior Sophia Peppers made a last-second basket, and it came with less than 1 second on the clock.
The scoring play came on a set play, and the Mustangs had 7.7 seconds to get a shot off with the game tied at 65-65.
“That was crazy, but it was absolutely fun, though,” said Peppers, who scored a game-high 16 points. “The adrenaline, our fans were awesome, the student section was awesome.”
Faith Meyer served as the inbounder in front of her team’s student section. She passed the ball to South Sioux City grad McKenna Sims, who came off a screen at the top of the key.
Sims then caught the ball, and gave Peppers a couple of seconds to set a screen for Sierra Mitchell.
Mitchell flashed in front of her defender, but she wasn’t the option Sims was looking for. Instead, Peppers became open on the wing.
Peppers received the pass with 4 seconds left, and drove past Mackenzie Koepke.
Taysha Rushton came over on the helpside, but Peppers used her size to work over Rushton and made the shot.
When Morningside coach Jamie Sale drew up the play in the huddle, Peppers thought at first the play was for Mitchell, but she soon realized it was for her.
“I had a big responsibility if I was going to get the ball, and I knew to take it in,” Peppers said. “They needed me there. I needed to step up and I did. I’m glad I put something on the board in the second half.”
Peppers has had a memorable week. During Saturday’s win against Briar Cliff, the Exira-EHK High School grad scored her 1,000th career point.
Concordia had a shot at the end, but it was contested, and the Mustangs could finally celebrate on their home floor.
Concordia made it a dramatic game, and it erased a 21-point deficit that the Mustangs mustered up in the first half.
It seemed like the Mustangs couldn’t miss during the first 14 minutes, 19 seconds of the game. The Mustangs led 36-15 after Sims hit a layup in the second quarter. They had made seven 3-pointers in the first 15 minutes, including four by Peppers.
Concordia coach Drew Olson called a couple of timeouts during that stretch, but he knew that the Bulldogs weren’t going to call it a night.
The Bulldogs certainly didn’t give in, even when they were down 21.
Rushton helped the Bulldogs chip away their deficit down to seven points. The freshman guard from Lubbock, Texas, hit four 3-pointers during the final 4 minutes. By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, Morningside led by seven points.
The Mustangs led throughout the third quarter, but the Bulldogs didn’t allow them to go on a big run like in the first half. Morningside led by 11 with two quick baskets from Sims and Meyer.
Morningside led 52-47 after the third quarter.
Sixty-two seconds into the fourth quarter, however, Concordia took the lead. Taylor Cockerill scored the first eight points for the Bulldogs, and her first free throw with 8:58 remaining gave the Bulldogs a 53-52 lead.
The Bulldogs led for 2:49 until West Sioux grad Taylor Rodenburgh hit a jumpshot with 6:07 to go.
Mitchell wasn’t sure whether past Mustangs teams would handle the stress of having to fight back after Concordia’s powerful comeback.
“We’ve done a lot better this year to stay calm and fight back,” Mitchell said. “That’s just what we did. It’s something that we practice. In the past, we just kind of shut down, but this year, we’re really solid and make sure we didn’t let that happen again.”
For the next four minutes, the two teams traded the lead back and forth.
Rodenburgh then scored the next five points off a 3-pointer and a deep two-point basket on the line.
Rodenburgh’s deep two-pointer was Morningside’s final basket before Peppers’ game-winner.
“I hadn’t been making anything all night, so what a time to make something,” Rodenburgh said. “I had confidence and I shot it. I tried not to think of the situation. I knew I could make those shots.”
Rodenburgh scored 12 points, while Sims had 15 and Meyer scored 10.