WATCH NOW: Morningside heeds Jamie Sale's simple message of "playing the next game"

+2 WATCH NOW: Morningside earns first conference tourney title since 2016 Morningside junior Sophia Peppers scored with less than 1 second on the clock to give the Mustangs a 67-65 win over Concordia and a sixth GPAC tourney title.

Peppers believes that people may look at Morningside’s two-loss record and wonder how tough the GPAC really is.

She believes that the Mustangs’ challenging schedule will help them at nationals this weekend.

“I think we do have that potential to go far,” Peppers said. “A lot of people may see our record, but they're just like, ‘Oh, it's just because they have a bad conference.’ That's not it at all.The GPACis a hard conference, very hard, and with having that 20 streak winning, we're going to have a target on our back. So we're going to have to work hard and play together.”

Should the Bulldogs and Mustangs win on Friday, those two programs will face off for a fourth time this season, with the final time being in the quarterfinals.

“If it does come to that, I don't think it's anything, necessarily, either team wants, to have to play a fourth time,” Sale said. “But if that comes about, it does, and they're a great program, and we know that, and we've always had great games. I'd prefer to have to play someone else, but it's a long way to go, we both have to win and we're both playing two really good teams.”

First, the Mustangs have to beat the Fighting Saints of St. Francis.