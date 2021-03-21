WATCH NOW: Morningside women's basketball team advances to NAIA semifinals

SIOUX CITY -- Thanks to a fourth win over a Great Plains Athletic Conference rival, Morningside is heading to the NAIA National Women’s Basketball Championship Final Four.

The seventh-ranked Mustangs caught fire in the second half Saturday night, downing Concordia 83-67 in a quarterfinal at the Tyson Events Center.

It was the fourth victory in as many tries against Concordia this season and Morningside’s 23rd straight win.

The Mustangs play top-seeded Thomas More (Ky.) at 6 p.m. Monday.

After a horrid shooting first half for both teams, each caught fire in the second. Morningside shot 64 percent in the final two quarters and Concordia 50 after neither made better than 36 percent of its shots in the first half.

Sierra Mitchell, who became the fourth member of Morningside’s 2,000-point club in a Round of 16 win on Friday, led the Mustangs with 26 points.

Sophomore point guard McKenna Sims contributed 13 points, five assists and four rebounds and Taylor Rodenburgh came off the bench to fire in 20 points.

The last two games between the longtime foes were two-point outcomes, but Concordia struggled offensively until the fourth quarter of this one.