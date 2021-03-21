 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Morningside women's basketball team advances to NAIA semifinals
NAIA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NATIONAL QUARTERFINAL

WATCH NOW: Morningside women's basketball team advances to NAIA semifinals

SIOUX CITY -- Thanks to a fourth win over a Great Plains Athletic Conference rival, Morningside is heading to the NAIA National Women’s Basketball Championship Final Four.

The seventh-ranked Mustangs caught fire in the second half Saturday night, downing Concordia 83-67 in a quarterfinal at the Tyson Events Center.

It was the fourth victory in as many tries against Concordia this season and Morningside’s 23rd straight win.

The Mustangs play top-seeded Thomas More (Ky.) at 6 p.m. Monday.

PHOTOS: NAIA women's basketball tournament quarterfinals

Morningside vs Concordia basketball
Morningside vs Concordia basketball
Morningside vs Concordia basketball
Morningside vs Concordia basketball
Morningside vs Concordia basketball

After a horrid shooting first half for both teams, each caught fire in the second. Morningside shot 64 percent in the final two quarters and Concordia 50 after neither made better than 36 percent of its shots in the first half.

Sierra Mitchell, who became the fourth member of Morningside’s 2,000-point club in a Round of 16 win on Friday, led the Mustangs with 26 points.

Sophomore point guard McKenna Sims contributed 13 points, five assists and four rebounds and Taylor Rodenburgh came off the bench to fire in 20 points.

The last two games between the longtime foes were two-point outcomes, but Concordia struggled offensively until the fourth quarter of this one.

“We knew each other really well and knew what to expect from each other so it was a matter of who was going to execute the best,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “We knew it was going to be hard to beat them four times in a year, they are such a great team and have improved so much this year. Thankfully we kind of relaxed in the second half and shot the ball well.”

That certainly wasn’t the case in the first half. Morningside made 12 of 33 and Concordia 12 of 39 as the Mustangs forged a 34-28 advantage.

Mitchell scored eight straight points to give the Mustangs a 42-34 lead midway through the third quarter and Morningside outscored the Bulldogs 12-7 the rest of the quarter.

Concordia tried to fight back in the fourth, hitting four 3-pointers in the first three minutes. It pulled within six points with just over five minutes left before Rodenburgh canned a trey.

The junior from Hawarden, Iowa, scored 12 points in the fourth quarter.

“It feels good,” Rodenburgh said. “We put in a lot of work so when we have a chance to step up and make those shots, for them to go in that’s huge.

“We got good stops on defense and that turned into offense. We put a lot of pressure on them defensively and that helped a lot.”

Mitchell made 10 of 21 shots and Rodenburgh 8 of 13.

“We talked about keeping the ball moving and used that to our advantage,” Mitchell said. “We really take pride in our defense and knew we had to come out and get stops in every possession. We struggled a little bit with them getting offensive boards, but we cracked down on that in the second half.”

Concordia’s Taylor Cockerill just missed a triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

Kayla Luebbe added 15 points in a reserve role, while Rylee Pauli charted a double-double for the Bulldogs with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Concordia, which ended its season at 22-9, had 20 offensive rebounds and turned many into points in the first half.

“(Taysha) Rushton and Cockerill just killed us the last time we played them so we really wanted to take them away and make somebody else beat us,” Sale said. “They got free a few times but we really made things hard on them and we figured it would be harder for them to score if we took those two away.”

Morningside is in the semifinals for the first time since 2015 when it went on to claim its fourth Division II championship.

FAB FOUR

At Tyson Events Center

6 p.m.: Thomas More vs. Morningside

8 p.m.: Westmont vs. Indiana Wesleyan

