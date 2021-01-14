WATCH NOW: Morningside's Jamie Sale wins 600th game in 76-67 victory over Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY — Jamie Sale couldn’t hide the fact how much he enjoys being around the 11th-ranked Morningside College women’s basketball team, and on Wednesday night, Sale met a milestone with that group of ladies.
Sale became the fifth active women’s basketball coach to reach the 600-win mark, thanks to a 76-69 win over the Briar Cliff Chargers.
Sale started his career at BCU, and admitted that getting his 600th win against the Chargers made it a little sweeter.
“Doing it against Briar Cliff is a little more special, because that’s where I started, but it’s also special because I really enjoy coaching this team,” Sale said. “They work hard every game, and if I had to pick a team to win my 600th game with, this would definitely be one of them. They’re just a lot of fun to coach.”
Sale won 79 games for the Chargers in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and made the transition across town in March 2001.
Since then, Sale has experienced a ton of success with the Mustangs.
Sale was named the NAIA Division II National Coach of the Year in 2004, 2005, 2009, and 2015 after he guided the Mustangs to NAIA II National Championships in each of those seasons. In that 2008-09 season, the Mustangs went 38-0 en route to a national championship.
While in that stretch, Sale also guided the Mustangs to 15 straight 20-win seasons, and last season, the Mustangs started a new streak by winning 24 games.
Mustangs athletic director and men’s basketball coach Jim Sykes has seen several of Sale’s successes, and has admired Sale’s consistency.
“Coach Sale has had a tremendous resume, and he’s well deserving of 600 wins,” Sykes said. “I hope he gets to 700 wins before long. He’s just very consistent and he’s very fair. He prepares his teams well.
“Also, he expects his teams to play well,” Sykes added. “They play well on the fly. He’s not going to micro-manage them. Again, they’re at their best when they’re chaotic defensively and letting 3-pointers fly.”
After the game, the Mustangs players surprised Sale with balloons in the shape of a “6” and two zeroes, and gave him a gift basket as a token of appreciation.
The Mustangs (14-2, 12-1 GPAC) wanted to get Sale his milestone win in front of the home crowd.
“It was a huge accomplishment for us,” Mustangs junior Sophia Peppers said. “I can easily say that my junior year has been by far the best, and in the locker room, (Sale) said that there’s no other team he’d rather have this with. Six-hundred wins is just meaningful and special to us."
It seemed like the game wasn’t going to be a stressful one for Sale, especially early.
The Chargers led 10-8 early, but after that point, Morningside ran off a 21-3 run that gave the Mustangs a 29-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Tayte Hansen led off the run with a 3-pointer with 5 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the first quarter, and that proved to be the go-ahead basket.
That 3-pointer was the first of four that the Mustangs rattled off. Peppers then hit a 3-pointer with 3:59 left, and Taylor Rodenburgh closed out the 3-point rally by hitting back-to-back 3s.
Hansen scored eight points in that run, and the Mustangs made eight shots in the final 5:38 of the first quarter.
The Chargers (12-5, 10-4) started to chip away in the second quarter, cutting down their 16-point, first-quarter deficit and were down by 13 at halftime.
The Chargers went on a 24-11 run during the third quarter, and that run helped them be down by only six. BCU forced Morningside to four turnovers, and it hurried up the pace by forcing the Mustangs to take contested shots, too.
The Mustangs felt a little nervous, as they didn’t want to blow a big lead and give Sale that 600th win at home.
“I think we did play like we were a little nervous, especially in that third quarter,” Sale said. “We talked about learning to relax and learning to have fun. They work so hard in practice, they might as well enjoy it when we’re playing in games. Hopefully we’ll play in a lot more stressful games down the stretch at the end of the season.”
BCU cut its deficit to five points in the fourth quarter, even as late as in the final minute.
“We should have easily won that game,” said Peppers, who scored a game-high 21 points. “I think we are a better team defensively, but we weren’t putting our minds to it. We came out hard in the first quarter, but we were so overwhelmed to win this. When we are up that big, we can't slack off. They're not a team we can do that to."
Rodenburgh scored 19 points and Sierra Mitchell scored 14.
Morningside forced a split on the season series with the Chargers. On Dec. 9, Payton Slaughter hit a game-winning buzzer-beater over the Mustangs.
BCU had three ladies who scored in double figures. Slaughter led with 16, followed by Madelyn Deitchler’s 14 and Mya Hendry’s 13-point, 12-rebound double-double.
