WATCH NOW: Morningside's Jamie Sale wins 600th game in 76-67 victory over Briar Cliff

It seemed like the game wasn’t going to be a stressful one for Sale, especially early.

The Chargers led 10-8 early, but after that point, Morningside ran off a 21-3 run that gave the Mustangs a 29-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Tayte Hansen led off the run with a 3-pointer with 5 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the first quarter, and that proved to be the go-ahead basket.

That 3-pointer was the first of four that the Mustangs rattled off. Peppers then hit a 3-pointer with 3:59 left, and Taylor Rodenburgh closed out the 3-point rally by hitting back-to-back 3s.

Hansen scored eight points in that run, and the Mustangs made eight shots in the final 5:38 of the first quarter.

The Chargers (12-5, 10-4) started to chip away in the second quarter, cutting down their 16-point, first-quarter deficit and were down by 13 at halftime.

The Chargers went on a 24-11 run during the third quarter, and that run helped them be down by only six. BCU forced Morningside to four turnovers, and it hurried up the pace by forcing the Mustangs to take contested shots, too.

The Mustangs felt a little nervous, as they didn’t want to blow a big lead and give Sale that 600th win at home.