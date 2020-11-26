WATCH NOW: Morningside's Will Pottebaum finally gets his game-winner

“We turned it over a couple of times, and they got some easy baskets,” Sykes said. “All of a sudden, we’re down eight, 10 points. It was a situation where is it going to 20 or are we going to get to even? They were rolling. We needed to buckle down defensively.”

Throughout the game, the Red Raiders liked to slip a player down the lane on a specific play call, and that’s the play where Sterk got the game-tying basket.

However, Sykes liked how the Mustangs defense adjusted to that play, especially in the second half.

On offense, Sykes liked how the Mustangs kept moving the ball from side-to-side, so that the defense can’t stay in one spot.

Ball movement has been something that the Mustangs have worked on in practice and in games, and that worked out in the second half.

“We’re more efficient when we swing the ball from side-to-side,” Sykes said. “When that happens, we’re able to attack the rim on a hard close or catch and shoot a 3.”

The Mustangs and Red Raiders aren’t done meeting this season. The two programs will play one another in the season finale on Feb. 20.