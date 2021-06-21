WATCH NOW: Nebraska coach Will Bolt highlights Big Red Blitz visit to South Sioux City

“He didn’t think we needed to go to that regional,” Bolt said. “I could tell he was nervous. He wasn’t happy to have us come. I didn’t want the week to be about me and him at all. I wanted it to be about the kids.”

The Huskers won Game 2 to force an elimination game, and they led for a good portion of that contest until the Razorbacks came back to win and advance to the Super Regional round.

The Huskers got to the national tournament by winning the Big Ten Championship, in a season where it was a conference-only schedule. The Huskers went 31-12, and they won the conference by 3 1/2 games over Maryland.

“It was nothing but a great learning experience,” Bolt said. “The type of team we had, I think (Van Horn) appreciated the way we played. I thought it was a nice gesture. Our guys weren’t intimidated by the moment.”

When emcee Derek Englebart scrolled through the baseball program’s accomplishments in 2021, the crowd cheered and clapped, and even a couple of fans told Bolt that next year was going to be the year the Huskers were going to play in Omaha.

Bolt agreed winning the Big Ten and nearly advancing to Super Regionals was a boost for the team. even though he didn’t necessarily like the process of how this season was played.