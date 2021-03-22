WATCH NOW: No. 1 Thomas More holds off Morningside in NAIA women's basketball semifinal

“We were trading twos for threes and we really don’t like to do that a whole lot,” Hans said. “Our game plan was to make them take contested threes and I thought we did that for the most part. They got some open looks and made us pay when they got some looks.”

After the torrid third quarter, the only points Mitchell made in the fourth were on the steal and 3-pointer, which turned out to be her team’s last of the game.

“We put Maggie Jones on her and told her to chase her all over the place,” Hans said. “She did a great job and we did a really good job there at the end when she couldn’t get a shot off in those last few seconds.”

Thomas More is in just its second season in the NAIA, but is no stranger to national tournament competition.

Hans guided the Saints to NCAA Division III national championships in 2015, ‘16 and ‘19, although the 2015 title was vacated because of a compliance issue.

Mitchell wound up with 27 points, but was the only Morningside player in double figures. The Mustangs shot only 31 percent from the field, but stayed in the contest by draining 14 3-pointers.

The Mustangs lose four seniors, but all have the option of returning for another season because of the coronavirus.