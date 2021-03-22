WATCH NOW: No. 1 Thomas More holds off Morningside in NAIA women's basketball semifinal

SIOUX CITY — The No. 1 team in the country has advanced to the championship game of the NAIA National Women’s Basketball Tournament.
But not before holding off a gallant effort by Morningside College.
Thomas More, a relative newcomer to NAIA competition, got by Morningside 65-62 in a semifinal Monday at the Tyson Events Center.
The Saints from Crestview Hills, Kentucky, moved to the title game Tuesday against either Westmont (Calif.) or Indiana Wesleyan.
Morningside erased a 16-point deficit to take the lead early in the fourth quarter, but Thomas More held the Mustangs scoreless for a five-minute stretch after that and emerged victorious.
“It’s huge for the program and I’m really proud of our guys,” Thomas More coach Jeff Hans said. “We beat a really good basketball team. (Sierra) Mitchell is a heck of a player and there’s a reason she scored over 2,000 points in her career at Morningside.
“We got off to a good start and had a good run in the middle of the second quarter, but they got hot at the end and cut it to nine and we had to make a three at the end to do that. It was just a good game between two good basketball teams.”
The loss ended a 23-game win streak for Morningside, the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season and tournament champion. The Mustangs, though, didn’t go down easily.
Sierra Mitchell single handedly rallied the Mustangs, who trailed by 16 points in the second quarter.
The senior sharpshooter from Pleasant Hill, Iowa, fired in 15 third-quarter points, the last three at the third quarter buzzer to pull her team within 51-50.
Morningside took its first lead on a 3-pointer by McKenna Sims to begin the fourth quarter. Sims hit another three with 7:47 remaining, putting the Mustangs in front 57-56.
That’s the last time, however, that they scored until a bucket by Taylor Rodenburgh with 2:57 left. In that span, Thomas More ran off seven straight, taking a 63-57 lead.
It wasn’t over yet, however.
With her team trailing 65-59, Mitchell got a steal and layup and was fouled on the play, converting a conventional 3-point play.
On the play, Thomas More star Zoie Barth suffered what appeared to be a knee injury, crumpling to the court in pain. She had to be carried to the locker room with 35.9 seconds remaining.
Thomas More’s Alexah Chrisman missed a layup with 24 seconds left and after a jump ball on the rebound, possession went to Morningside.
The Mustangs’ Sophia Peppers missed a 3-pointer, but teammate Faith Meyer grabbed the rebound. Morningside called time out with 3.5 seconds left, trailing 65-62.
An inbounds play didn’t work out, but the ball was tipped out of bounds by Thomas More with 1.8 seconds left. On the play, Peppers suffered a leg injury and had to be helped from the floor.
After another time out, Morningside managed just an off-balance 3-point attempt by Rodenburgh at the buzzer.
“I knew we would come back, that’s the character of this team,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “We’ve been down several times and came back, so I knew it would be a close game at the end.
“Thomas More is a great team and they just made one more play than us. It was a great game and it hurts really bad right now but I hope our team can look back and see what a great game and year they had.”
Barth had seven points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and three steals before leaving with the injury. She was on crutches after the game, so her availability for Tuesday’s championship game is in doubt.
Taylor Clos paced the Saints with 14 points and Emily Simon had 11. Simon scored her team’s first eight points and Thomas More led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter.
The Saints nailed three 3-pointers in a row early in the second quarter and at the 3:57 mark had extended the lead to 30-14.
Morningside cut into the deficit with a 10-0 run, but a Clos 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the half made it 36-27.
“We were trading twos for threes and we really don’t like to do that a whole lot,” Hans said. “Our game plan was to make them take contested threes and I thought we did that for the most part. They got some open looks and made us pay when they got some looks.”
After the torrid third quarter, the only points Mitchell made in the fourth were on the steal and 3-pointer, which turned out to be her team’s last of the game.
“We put Maggie Jones on her and told her to chase her all over the place,” Hans said. “She did a great job and we did a really good job there at the end when she couldn’t get a shot off in those last few seconds.”
Thomas More is in just its second season in the NAIA, but is no stranger to national tournament competition.
Hans guided the Saints to NCAA Division III national championships in 2015, ‘16 and ‘19, although the 2015 title was vacated because of a compliance issue.
Mitchell wound up with 27 points, but was the only Morningside player in double figures. The Mustangs shot only 31 percent from the field, but stayed in the contest by draining 14 3-pointers.
The Mustangs lose four seniors, but all have the option of returning for another season because of the coronavirus.
“It’s always disappointing when you know you had a chance, but they’re a great team and deserved to win this game,” Sale said. “Only one team gets to be happy at the end of the year and we don’t get to be that team, but hopefully we can look back and be proud of what we’ve done.”
Morningside ended its season at 29-3. Two of its losses were by two points and the other by three.
Thomas More has made its way to the championship game with wins at the Tyson Events Center over Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 71-51, Dakota State, 72-47, and Morningside.
“It’s great,” Hans said. “We’re blessed to be able to play tomorrow night.”
BY THE NUMBERS
14: Made 3-pointers by the Mustangs
23: Morningside's winning streak that ended Monday
27: Sierra Mitchell's point total
