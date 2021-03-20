WATCH NOW: No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan beats Campbellsville to advance to NAIA semifinals

Morningside's Sophia Peppers takes a shot as Concordia's Kendal Brigham defends her during Morningside vs Concordia basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Morningside's Grace Meyer fights for a rebound against Concordia's Chloe Schumacher during Morningside vs Concordia basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Morningside's Sierra Mitchell shoots a three-pointer as Concordia's Taylor Cockerill defends her during Morningside vs Concordia basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Morningside's Sierra Mitchell shoots a layup as Concordia's Chloe Schumacher defends her during Morningside vs Concordia basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Morningside's Sophia Peppers tries to steal the ball from Concordia's Rylee Pauli during Morningside vs Concordia basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Morningside's Chloe Lofstrom grabs a rebound before Concordia's Taylor Cockerill can get the ball during Morningside vs Concordia basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Concordia's Chloe Schumacher takes a shot as Morningside's Chloe Lofstrom defends her during Morningside vs Concordia basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Concordia's Kayla Luebbe takes a shot as Morningside's Sophia Peppers defends her during Morningside vs Concordia basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Concordia's Kayla Luebbe shoots the ball as Morningside's Chloe Lofstrom defends her during Morningside vs Concordia basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Concordia's Taylor Cockerill shoots a layup as Morningside's Chloe Lofstrom defends her during Morningside vs Concordia basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Concordia's Taylor Cockerill dribbles down the court as Morningside's Sierra Mitchell defends her during Morningside vs Concordia basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Concordia's Taylor Cockerill leaps for a layup as Morningside's Faith Meyer defends her during Morningside vs Concordia basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Morningside's Sierra Mitchell shoots the ball as Concordia's Kayla Luebbe defends her during Morningside vs Concordia basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Morningside's Alexis Spier shoots a three-pointer as Concordia's Taylor Farrell defends her during Morningside vs Concordia basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Morningside's McKenna Sims leaps for a shot as Concordia's Mackenzie Toomey reaches to defend her during Morningside vs Concordia basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Concordia's Taylor Cockerill dribbles to the basket past Morningside's Sophia Peppers during Morningside vs Concordia basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Concordia's Mackenzie Toomey takes a shot as Morningside's Sophia Peppers defends her during Morningside vs Concordia basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Indiana Wesleyan's Madison Davis shoots a three-pointer as Campbellsville's Savannah Gregory defends her during Indiana Wesleyan vs Campbellsville basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Indiana Wesleyan's Kelli Damman dribbles down the court as Campbellsville's Madison Sheppard defends her during Indiana Wesleyan vs Campbellsville basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Indiana Wesleyan's Dayton Groninger shoots a three-pointer as Campbellsville's Lauren Lee defends her during Indiana Wesleyan vs Campbellsville basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Campbellsville's Faith Lake takes a shot as Indiana Wesleyan's Madison Davis defends her during Indiana Wesleyan vs Campbellsville basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Campbellsville's Courtney Pritchett dribbles to the basket as Indiana Wesleyan's Anne Secrest defends her during Indiana Wesleyan vs Campbellsville basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Campbellsville's Madison Sheppard shoots a layup as Indiana Wesleyan's Jordan Reid defends her during Indiana Wesleyan vs Campbellsville basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Campbellsville's Lauren Lee takes a shot as Indiana Wesleyan's Anne Secrest, left, and Dayton Groninger, right, defend her during Indiana Wesleyan vs Campbellsville basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Campbellsville's Courtney Pritchett shoots a layup as Indiana Wesleyan's Anne Secrest defends her during Indiana Wesleyan vs Campbellsville basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Campbellsville's Savannah Gregory leaps for a shot before Indiana Wesleyan's Gabby Suarez can defend her during Indiana Wesleyan vs Campbellsville basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Indiana Wesleyan's Dayton Groninger takes a shot as Campbellsville's Ashlee McGeorge, right, defends her during Indiana Wesleyan vs Campbellsville basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Indiana Wesleyan's Gabby Suarez dribbles down the court as Campbellsville's Faith Lake defends her during Indiana Wesleyan vs Campbellsville basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Indiana Wesleyan's Dayton Groninger takes a shot as Campbellsville's Sammy Rogers defends her during Indiana Wesleyan vs Campbellsville basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.
Indiana Wesleyan's Dayton Groninger takes a shot as Campbellsville's Ashlee McGeorge, right, defends her during Indiana Wesleyan vs Campbellsville basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.