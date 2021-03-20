 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan beats Campbellsville to advance to NAIA semifinals
View Comments
alert
NAIA NATIONAL WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

WATCH NOW: No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan beats Campbellsville to advance to NAIA semifinals

{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana Wesleyan vs Campbellsville basketball

Indiana Wesleyan's Dayton Groninger takes a shot as Campbellsville's Ashlee McGeorge, right, defends her during Indiana Wesleyan vs Campbellsville basketball action in the NAIA women's tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 20, 2021.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — Indiana Wesleyan has claimed the moniker of "Cinderella" this weekend at the NAIA national women's basketball tournament. 

Indiana Wesleyan has the No. 11 seed, and it defeated Campbellsville 65-53 in the national quarterfinals on Saturday at the Tyson Events Center. 

The Wildcats went on a 13-3 run that lasted from the end of the first quarter over into the second quarter. 

Gabby Suarez hit a 3-pointer with 93 seconds left in the second quarter that gave the Wildcats the lead.

IWU grew its lead to as high as nine, after Anne Secrest hit a two-pointer 14 seconds into the second quarter. 

Campbellsville tied the game with 3:36 left in the third quarter off two Savannah Gregory free throws. 

PHOTOS: NAIA women's basketball tournament quarterfinals

+28 
+28 
Morningside vs Concordia basketball
+28 
+28 
Morningside vs Concordia basketball
+28 
+28 
Morningside vs Concordia basketball
+28 
+28 
Morningside vs Concordia basketball
+28 
+28 
Morningside vs Concordia basketball

The Tigers regained their lead on the next possession, as Courtney Pritchett hit a 3-pointer. 

Secrest hit a shot in the paint with 7:12 left that gave IWU the lead and that sparked a key run for the Wildcats. 

The Wildcats went on a 16-0 run that lasted 5:04 and that helped the Wildcats hold off the Tigers. 

Coverage of the 2021 NAIA women's basketball national tournament

Secrest scored six poiints during that run while Dayton Groninger — who led IWU with 23 points — scored five in that stretch. 

Secrest ended up with 11 while Jordan Reid scored 12 points. 

Gregory led the Tigers with 14 points. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid-19 claims first game of NCAA men's tournament

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News