WATCH NOW: No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan beats Campbellsville to advance to NAIA semifinals

SIOUX CITY — Indiana Wesleyan has claimed the moniker of "Cinderella" this weekend at the NAIA national women's basketball tournament.

Indiana Wesleyan has the No. 11 seed, and it defeated Campbellsville 65-53 in the national quarterfinals on Saturday at the Tyson Events Center.

The Wildcats went on a 13-3 run that lasted from the end of the first quarter over into the second quarter.

Gabby Suarez hit a 3-pointer with 93 seconds left in the second quarter that gave the Wildcats the lead.

IWU grew its lead to as high as nine, after Anne Secrest hit a two-pointer 14 seconds into the second quarter.

Campbellsville tied the game with 3:36 left in the third quarter off two Savannah Gregory free throws.

The Tigers regained their lead on the next possession, as Courtney Pritchett hit a 3-pointer.

Secrest hit a shot in the paint with 7:12 left that gave IWU the lead and that sparked a key run for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats went on a 16-0 run that lasted 5:04 and that helped the Wildcats hold off the Tigers.