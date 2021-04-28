WATCH NOW: Northwestern sweeps Corban in three sets in NAIA pool play action

SIOUX CITY — The Northwestern College volleyball team didn’t have the same drama that Dordt did on Wednesday afternoon.
Unlike its fellow Sioux County foe, the Red Raiders won in straight sets against No. 12 Corban, 25-14, 25-10, 25-17.
“I thought our girls prepared really well, and we knew we had to put our best foot forward to beat a very good Corban team,” Red Raiders coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. “They’re long and physical, so we knew we had to play well to beat this team. It was a good win, but next match, it’s 0-0, so we have to be ready to roll.”
Northwestern led from wire-to-wire Thursday, and it’ll advance to the NAIA quarterfinals. The Red Raiders will face Great Plains Athletic Conference foe Midland in a 7:30 p.m. meeting at Tyson Events Center.
The Red Raiders, Defenders, and Warriors are among four GPAC teams who qualified for Thursday’s round of eight teams. Concordia also won to advance, and the Bulldogs will face Dordt at 5 p.m.
“I think it just shows that we have some pretty great competition in our conference,” Northwestern senior and Western Christian High School grad Emily Van Ginkel said. “I mean, that’s the credit to why we play so well. Once you get here, everyone is good.”
The Red Raiders and Corban Warriors played pretty evenly during the first set until Northwestern closed it out with an 8-2 run.
Anna Wedel and Emily Van Ginkel recorded two kills each in that run. That set ended with those two ladies teaming up to block a shot attempted by Alli Tow.
Northwestern carried that run into the second set, as it jumped out to a 13-4 lead. That included scoring seven points in a row.
During that stretch, Bekah Horstman recorded two kills, Wedel had a kill, and Bri Kleinwolterink had a service ace.
The Corban Warriors also made three attacking errors.
Northwestern led by as many as 15 points during the second set, and that’s what the margin was at the end of the set.
A.J. Kacmarynski recorded the final kill, and Lacey Reitz had the assist on the play.
The Red Raiders didn’t hold as big of a lead as they did in the second set, but still held control. Their largest lead was eight, and that also came at the end of that set.
Northwestern also led 15-8 in the set, as Reitz found Wedel for the kill.
The Red Raiders had four players with double-digit kills — Wedel led wtih 21, Horstman and Makenzie Fink had 17 and Van Ginkel 13.
Reitz had 35 assists.
Three different players — Reitz, Wedel and Emily Strasser — had eight digs for Northwestern.
The Red Raiders needed a quick match, after needing five sets to beat Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
“I think yesterday, I think there were just some nerves,” Van Ginkel said. “Yesterday, we didn’t play our best. We didn’t want to do that today. We wanted to come out and play our game. We just wanted to take care of business.”
Zach James
Sports Editor
I’m the sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
