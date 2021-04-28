WATCH NOW: Northwestern sweeps Corban in three sets in NAIA pool play action

SIOUX CITY — The Northwestern College volleyball team didn’t have the same drama that Dordt did on Wednesday afternoon.

Unlike its fellow Sioux County foe, the Red Raiders won in straight sets against No. 12 Corban, 25-14, 25-10, 25-17.

“I thought our girls prepared really well, and we knew we had to put our best foot forward to beat a very good Corban team,” Red Raiders coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. “They’re long and physical, so we knew we had to play well to beat this team. It was a good win, but next match, it’s 0-0, so we have to be ready to roll.”

Northwestern led from wire-to-wire Thursday, and it’ll advance to the NAIA quarterfinals. The Red Raiders will face Great Plains Athletic Conference foe Midland in a 7:30 p.m. meeting at Tyson Events Center.

The Red Raiders, Defenders, and Warriors are among four GPAC teams who qualified for Thursday’s round of eight teams. Concordia also won to advance, and the Bulldogs will face Dordt at 5 p.m.

“I think it just shows that we have some pretty great competition in our conference,” Northwestern senior and Western Christian High School grad Emily Van Ginkel said. “I mean, that’s the credit to why we play so well. Once you get here, everyone is good.”