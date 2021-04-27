WATCH NOW: Northwestern volleyball survives five-set thriller over Oklahoma City

Strasser has been a key cog for the Red Raiders recently, but not necessarily in volleyball.

She also plays for the Red Raiders softball team.

She played both softball and volleyball on April 17, when the Red Raiders hosted Trinity Christian in volleyball after helping her softball teammates sweep Hastings in a GPAC doubleheader.

She drove in a couple runs during that doubleheader, but the following weekend is where she had her key moment.

During an April 23 doubleheader against College of Saint Mary, the Sioux Falls junior homered twice in a win over the Saints.

Strasser added her total to seven homers on the season.

“I went up to bat, and I wasn’t thinking about anything except making contact with the ball,” Strasser said. “That’s what happened.”

Strasser has never had to balance softball and volleyball before, but she says it’s not that bad of a transition.

“It’s been difficult, but it’s also been fun, and that’s what makes it much more enjoyable,” Strasser said. “I knew that it could be done. I was up for it. I’m able to see both sides of the sports and being around both teams. That makes it enjoyable.”