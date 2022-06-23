WATCH NOW: Now at the University of Iowa, a stellar second season has Bishop Heelan grad Amber Aesoph fired up for future

SIOUX CITY — Just in two seasons, Amber Aesoph has already seen what she is capable of inside the University of Iowa running program.

She showed herself this past track and field season just how good she can be if the Bishop Heelan High School grad continues on her trajectory.

“It definitely has taken a lot of miles,” Aesoph said. “It’s exciting to see that growth over the last couple of years. Seeing I’m on these Top 10 lists and knowing I’m a few seconds from school records, it’s really exciting. It’s very motivating for me. It’s something that I want to accomplish this upcoming year.”

Aesoph was one of five Iowa student-athletes to attend the Siouxland I-Club meet-and-greet event Wednesday at Scheels at Southern Hills Mall.

Aesoph was one of two local athletes. West Lyon grad and Iowa football senior Monte Pottebaum was the other.

The former Crusaders standout runner — who is listed as a freshman on her Hawkeyes biography — has already put herself into the record books with the Hawkeyes.

At the Iowa State Indoor Classic on Feb. 11, Aesoph ran the one-mile run in 4 minutes, 41.58 seconds. She placed fifth in that event, and it also was the fifth-fastest time in Iowa history in that race.

Later on in the season at the Big Ten Championships, Aesoph anchored the distance medley relay team that turned in the second-fastest time in school history (11:21.29).

Aesoph also this indoor season won the 800 in the Notre Dame-hosted Meyo Invitational.

In the outdoor season, Aesoph also put in a 4:27 time in the 1,500 and helped the distance medley relay squad to record Top 10 marks there.

“It was surprising, at first,” Aesoph said. “I’m really thankful for the coach I have. I’m thankful that Coach (Randy) Hasenbank believed in me this entire time. He only has higher expectations for me moving forward.”

She won a cross country race at Bradley in an event as an unattached runner.

“This year was a big growth year, and it’s been fun to see the growth from freshman year and even from high school,” Aesoph said. “There were a lot more miles added on. Freshman year was just a shock to me. That’s a way with a lot of different sports, but especially running. I know I picked the right school with how much I’ve grown.”

As a freshman, whenever Aesoph crossed the finish line, she was excited. She was happy just to have finished a college race.

Now that she has a couple Top 10s under her belt, she wants the same progression of success she had throughout her time at Heelan.

Seeing those differences with her times, Aesoph now realizes that the training she’s put in the last two school years is starting to pay off.

“My body is finally ready for that,” Aesoph said. “I kept thinking, ‘This year could be different for me.’ I got a lot of miles under my legs, and I’m excited to see where cross country and track will take me.”

Pottebaum enters final season

Pottebaum admitted at the event Wednesday that it’s odd to think this is his final season with the Hawkeyes. He remembers like it was just yesterday that he was playing for the Wildcats and coach Jay Rozeboom.

Pottebaum goes into his final season with high expectations, both personally and as a team.

“We didn’t lose really that many people and we have another year with everyone playing together, so I think going through spring ball and summer will help us grow even more as a team,” Pottebaum said. “It hasn’t hit me yet.”

Pottebaum got some snaps at the fullback position, including against Iowa State and Nebraska.

His season high in yards came against that comeback win against the Huskers, as the former Wildcats standout had two carries for 29 yards.

He also had double-digit yards against Maryland (15) and Purdue (10). He earned two carries for eight yards against the Cyclones.

Pottebaum moved from linebacker to fullback during the 2019 fall camp.

The Hawkeyes senior said on Wednesday he might get some snaps at tight end, but primarily out of a blocking role.

“We’ll have to see how that goes, and hopefully it’s the best year yet,” Pottebaum said. “Coaches are going to put me in there because they trust me and think of me highly. I’m going to do my job.”

Pottebaum didn’t say who was going to be the starting quarterback between Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla.

The other athletes

Iowa also sent Seth Benson from the football team to participate while gymnastics athletes JerQuavia Henderson and Linda Zivat also attended.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.