WATCH NOW: Westmont beats Lyon in quarterfinals; No. 1 Thomas More starts out strong

SIOUX CITY — The third game of the opening day of the national tournament proved to be a close one.

The Westmont Warriors pulled away in the fourth quarter, however, to beat Lyon by a final of 66-60 on Thursday night at the NAIA national women's basketball tournament at the Tyson Events Center.

The Warriors (12-1) trailed 50-46 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and that's when they started to chip away, and did so from the 3-point area.

Iyree Jarrett started off the run with a 3-pointer with about 8 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the game, and that gave the Warriors a 51-50 lead.

Jarrett wasn't done there, either. She later hit a pull-up 3-pointer with 5:33 remaining to give Westmont a four-point lead.

On its next possession, Westmont senior Lauren Tsuneishi hit a 3-pointer near the top of the key, extending its head to seven.

Kaitlin Larson also hit a 3-pointer for the Warriors during the fourth quarter.

Jarrett ended up with 30 points. She ended the night by connecting on two free throws and she drew a charge in the backcourt on her final possession.