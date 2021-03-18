 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Westmont beats Lyon in quarterfinals; No. 1 Thomas More starts out strong
NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

WATCH NOW: Westmont beats Lyon in quarterfinals; No. 1 Thomas More starts out strong

SIOUX CITY — The third game of the opening day of the national tournament proved to be a close one. 

The Westmont Warriors pulled away in the fourth quarter, however, to beat Lyon by a final of 66-60 on Thursday night at the NAIA national women's basketball tournament at the Tyson Events Center. 

The Warriors (12-1) trailed 50-46 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and that's when they started to chip away, and did so from the 3-point area. 

Iyree Jarrett started off the run with a 3-pointer with about 8 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the game, and that gave the Warriors a 51-50 lead. 

Jarrett wasn't done there, either. She later hit a pull-up 3-pointer with 5:33 remaining to give Westmont a four-point lead. 

On its next possession, Westmont senior Lauren Tsuneishi hit a 3-pointer near the top of the key, extending its head to seven. 

Kaitlin Larson also hit a 3-pointer for the Warriors during the fourth quarter. 

Jarrett ended up with 30 points. She ended the night by connecting on two free throws and she drew a charge in the backcourt on her final possession.

Jarrett was 8-for-19 from the floor and 10-for-14 from the free-throw line. Jarrett also made four 3s. 

Stefanie Berberabe scored 18 points for the Warriors. 

Paige Kelley led Lyon with 19 points. 

Westmont faces the winner of Clarke vs. MidAmerica Nazarene, which ended late Thursday. 

THOMAS MORE 71, MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 51: Thomas More, seeded No. 1 in the tournament, opened the second quarter on a 12-2 run to create its distance from MVNU in the quarterinfals on Thursday. 

Then, the Saints closed out the first half on a 13-6 run, and the highlight of that run was a Sage Brannon jump shot with 2 seconds remaining in the quarter. 

Thomas More improves to 27-1 and advances to the national quarterfinals.

Mount Vernon Nazarene ended the season at 17-18.

The Saints shot 43.6 percent  (24-for-55) from the field, including 31.8 percent (seven-for-22) from behind the arc.

Hurst led the Saints in scoring with 11 points, while she pulled down five rebounds, dished out two assists and had two steals.

The Saints will play ninth-seeded Dakota State (S.D.) University at 1 p.m. Saturday. 

