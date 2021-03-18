WATCH NOW: Westmont beats Lyon in quarterfinals; No. 1 Thomas More starts out strong

Westmont's Iyree Jarrett shoots a three-pointer as Lyon's Marleigh Dodson defends her during Westmont vs Lyon basketball action on Thursday in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Thomas More's Kenzie Schwarber leaps for a shot as Mount Vernon Nazarene's Maggie Coblentz defends her during Mount Vernon Nazarene vs Thomas More basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Mount Vernon Nazarene's Maggie Coblentz leaps for a shot as Thomas More's Alexah Chrisman defends her during Mount Vernon Nazarene vs Thomas More basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Mount Vernon Nazarene's Sage Brannon tips a rebound away from Thomas More's Courtney Hurst during Mount Vernon Nazarene vs Thomas More basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Mount Vernon Nazarene's Sage Brannon leaps for a shot as Thomas More's Briana McNutt defends her during Mount Vernon Nazarene vs Thomas More basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Mount Vernon Nazarene's Maggie Coe dribbles to the basket as Thomas More's Courtney Hurst defends her during Mount Vernon Nazarene vs Thomas More basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Thomas More's Zoie Barth seals the ball from Mount Vernon Nazarene's Taylor Gregory during Mount Vernon Nazarene vs Thomas More basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Mount Vernon Nazarene's Lily Krieger shoots a layup as Thomas More's Briana McNutt defends her during Mount Vernon Nazarene vs Thomas More basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Mount Vernon Nazarene's Maria Dobson dribbles to the basket as Thomas More's Maggie Jones defends her during Mount Vernon Nazarene vs Thomas More basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Thomas More's Emily Simon takes a shot as Mount Vernon Nazarene's Taylor Gregory defends her during Mount Vernon Nazarene vs Thomas More basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Thomas More's Taylor Clos dribbles towards the basket as Mount Vernon Nazarene's Elizabeth Fee defends her during Mount Vernon Nazarene vs Thomas More basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Thomas More's Emily Simon dribbles to the basket as Mount Vernon Nazarene's Taylor Gregory defends her during Mount Vernon Nazarene vs Thomas More basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Thomas More's Courtney Hurst leaps for a shot past Mount Vernon Nazarene's Rylee Pireu, right, and Taylor Gregory, left, during Mount Vernon Nazarene vs Thomas More basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Thomas More's Emily Simon shoots a layup as Mount Vernon Nazarene's Taylor Gregory defends her during Mount Vernon Nazarene vs Thomas More basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Thomas More's Maggie Jones takes a shot as Mount Vernon Nazarene's Taylor Gregory defends her during Mount Vernon Nazarene vs Thomas More basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Thomas More's Kenzie Schwarber looks for a shot as Mount Vernon Nazarene's Maggie Coblentz fouls her during Mount Vernon Nazarene vs Thomas More basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Thomas More's Kenzie Schwarber leaps for a shot as Mount Vernon Nazarene's Maggie Coblentz defends her during Mount Vernon Nazarene vs Thomas More basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Thomas More's Summer Secrist leaps for a shot as Mount Vernon Nazarene's Taylor Gregory defends her during Mount Vernon Nazarene vs Thomas More basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Lyon's Paige Kelley takes a shot as Westmont's Sydney Brown defends her during Westmont vs Lyon basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Lyon's Marleigh Dodson takes a shot as Westmont's Krissy Miyahara defends her during Westmont vs Lyon basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Westmont's Iyree Jarrett leaps for a shot as Lyon's Paige Tate defends her during Westmont vs Lyon basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Westmont's Iyree Jarrett dribbles to the basket as Lyon's Marleigh Dodson defends her during Westmont vs Lyon basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Westmont's Iyree Jarrett takes a shot before Lyon's Marleigh Dodson can defend her during Westmont vs Lyon basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Westmont's Kaitlin Larson shoots the ball as Lyon's Katie Turner defends her during Westmont vs Lyon basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Lyon's Jade Giron, left, tries to steal the ball from Westmont's Gabriella Stoll during Westmont vs Lyon basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Westmont's Stefanie Berberabe leaps for a layup as Lyon's Mari-Hanna Newsom defends her during Westmont vs Lyon basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Lyon's Marleigh Dodson loops for a shot as Westmont's Lauren Tsuneishi defends her during Westmont vs Lyon basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Lyon's Paige Kelley takes a shot as Westmont's Sydney Brown defends her during Westmont vs Lyon basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Lyon's Jade Giron shoots a layup as Westmont's Sydney Brown defends her during Westmont vs Lyon basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
Lyon's Katie Turner shoots a layup as Westmont's Sydney Brown defends her during Westmont vs Lyon basketball action in the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2021.
