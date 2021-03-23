WATCH NOW: Westmont wins NAIA women's basketball national championship

Every time Thomas More crept close, one of the guards would either drive to the hoop or hit a three. Also, Gabriella Stoll, a 6-foot junior, made three 3-pointers and scored nine points.

Kaitlin Larson, a 5-11 post, had just three points, but raked down a game-high 13 rebounds.

Westmont led 34-28 at halftime and 46-41 at the end of the third quarter. Thomas More pulled within 51-48 on a 3-pointer by Taylor Clos with 7:33 left in the game, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Tsuneish pushed it back to a nine-point lead.

“That’s been a staple of this team is that we don’t get flustered,” Moore said. “I called a time out and said we had to regroup and focus on defense and rebounding and they did it.

“From the time out, which was basically at the five-minute mark (of the first quarter), the second five minutes we were able to get within one possession by the quarter.”

Westmont, which won the NAIA Division I title in 2013 and was runner-up in 2018, played just 12 games before traveling here for the Round of 16.

Stringent protocol in California meant that the team could only play against teams that were tested. So, there were long stretches during the season when the Warriors could only practice and not play games.