Waterloo shuts out Sioux City Musketeers

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers were held to only 18 shots in a 4-0 loss to Waterloo, which is leading the Western Conference, on Friday at the Tyson Events Center.

Sioux City falls to 16-23-7-1 on the season. Waterloo improves to 32-13-2-0 with 66 points.

Waterloo outshot Sioux City 15-5 in the first period and got a goal about six minutes into the game from Joe Cassetti for a 1-0 advantage.

Sioux City had its best period in the second with half of its shots on goal, nine, but were held scoreless. Waterloo made it 2-0 with a goal from Aaron Bohlinger 4:34 into the second.

Waterloo extended its lead in the third period with goals from Patrick Guzzo and Griffin Ness.

Ethan Haider made 52 saves in the loss.

