Wayne State adds 26 to signing day class

WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College football coach John McMenamin announced the addition of 26 student-athletes that have signed national letters of intent or committed to attend Wayne State and play football for the Wildcats in the 2020 season.

“I would first like to thank our coaching staff as their tireless approach and attention to detail allowed us to recruit and sign the type of quality student athletes we need," Wildcats coach John McMenamin said. "Our staff has surpassed all expectations I had and have delivered an inaugural recruiting class second to none. I couldn’t be more proud of what they were able to accomplish in the few short weeks we had to recruit.”

“We went in and focused on both sides of the line of scrimmage. We needed to address some size concerns and I definitely feel we accomplished that," McMenamin added. "We have signed a number of impactful young men that will help pave the future of the Wildcats. We also looked to add to our team speed. I feel that we hit some home runs here as the additions as the additions at the skill positions will provide some game-changing ability on both sides of the ball.”

The Wildcats finished the 2019 season with a 4-7 overall record and 2-5 mark in the NSIC South Division.

Among the signees was Allen High School linebacker Brogan Jones. Jones is a four-year starter in football, basketball and track and field for the Eagles. He averaged 14.6 tackles per game (131 total tackles) this season helping Allen to a 6-3 record and Class D-2 playoff berth. Jones finished his career with 356 total tackles.

