WAYNE, Neb. — Despite having 550 yards, the Wayne State College football team needed to rally on a touchdown pass with 3 seconds remaining in regulation followed by a touchdown pass in overtime to give the Wildcats a 19-13 overtime victory on Saturday.
The game remained close as SMSU capitalized on a Wildcat turnover for seven points and also took advantage of 17 WSC penalties that totaled 197 yards. The two teams combined for 31 penalties and 270 yards.
Wayne State scored on their first two series of the game, using a pair of Ethan Knudson field goals from 42 and 29 yards out on the final play of the opening stanza for a 6-0 lead.
The lone score of the second quarter was a 40-yard field goal by Southwest Minnesota State’s Skyler Crew at the 4:58 mark to make the score 6-3 at intermission.
On the first series of the second half, SMSU forced a Wildcat turnover as Marshawn Reese picked off an Andy McCance pass giving the Mustangs the ball at the WSC 23.
The Mustangs took advantage and scored as quarterback Steven Nava found Daniel Davis on a 20-yard TD strike, giving SMSU a 10-6 lead with 5:26 to play in the third quarter.
SMSU added to their lead on a Skylar Crew 43-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the third stanza, putting the Mustangs in front 13-6.
Midway through the fourth quarter, WSC drove from their own 20 down to the Mustangs 13 before the drive stalled on downs with 3:53 to play.
WSC forced a Mustang punt and started their final drive in regulation from their own 23 with 2:32 to play.
A 14 play, 77-yard drive was culminated with a five-yard scoring pass from McCance to Jason Hawkins with three seconds to play. Knudson’s extra point kick was good and made the score 13-13 to force overtime
You have free articles remaining.
SMSU had the ball first in overtime and WSC forced a Mustang field goal attempt of 35 yards that was missed wide left.
Wayne State then got the ball in the extra session. Redshirt freshman Devin Merkuris recorded runs of 11 and four yards to set up a 2nd and 6 at the SMSU 10 yard line where McCance fired a 10-yard pass to sophomore Mason Lee for a leaping grab in the right corner of the end zone to cap the rally.
Wayne State gained 550 yards in the contest – 260 rushing and 290 passing – while holding SMSU to just 185 total yards.
McCance led WSC on the ground with 95 yards on 17 rushes followed by Merkuris with 86 yards on 17 attempts.
Throwing the ball, McCance completed 21 of 38 passes for 290 yards and two scores with one interception.
BUENA VISTA 27, CONCORDIA (NEB.) 24: Trailing 24-0 at the half, the Buena Vista football team came together at halftime and the Beavers responded in a big way by scoring 27 unanswered points, including the eventual game-winning touchdown with 37 seconds left as they stormed all the way back for a 27-24 victory in the home opener.
Quarterback Dylan Laughlin hooked up with Josh Lange on a quick out route from four yards out to cap an 11-play, 77-yard drive that gave BVU its first lead of the contest. Morris Aranda connected on the PAT which gave the Beavers a three-point cushion. Lange caught five passes in the contest for 40 yards.
BVU got on the board for the first time midway through the third quarter when Bryland Menicucci plunged in from two yards out that also capped a 77-yard drive.
Colby Laughlin made it a 10-point game with his five-yard touchdown reception from Reyes Lara III. Aranda then got the crowd going wild when he picked off a tipped pass and returned it 30 yards for a score with 6:55 to play in regulation. His PAT attempt was blocked to keep it a four-point contest.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead midway through the opening quarter with a pair of 45-yard touchdown passes. Concordia finished the game with 245 yards through the air and 363 overall.