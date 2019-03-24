WAYNE, Neb. | Jake Lorenzini scored on a bases-loaded walk to Bryce Bisenius in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday afternoon as Wayne State walked off with a 4-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball win over Minnesota Duluth at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex.
Lorenzini stroked a pinch-hit double to start the ninth and took third base on Brendan Madsen’s ground out. Minnesota Duluth reliever Sean Flaherty intentionally-walked both Alex Logelin and Kyle Thompson, then threw a 3-1 pitch outside the strike zone to Bisenius to end the game and give Wayne State a three-game sweep of the series.
Winners of five straight, Wayne State (14-7, 5-3 NSIC) was paced at the plate by Andrew Hanson, whose 3-for-4 slate included an RBI double. Thompson was 2-for-3, walked twice and hit an RBI single in the fifth.
Winning pitcher Aaron Ras (2-1) allowed one walk and struck out three in an inning of relief. Overall, WSC’s staff fanned 10, five by starter Lawson Zenner and two by reliever Andrew Staebell.