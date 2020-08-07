Wayne State College trying to stay optimistic through fall sports adjustments

Even though the Wayne State College student-athletes won’t be able to compete for NCAA Division II championships, Wildcats athletics director Mike Powicki believes there’s some optimism in sight.
The NCAA announced earlier this week that Division II and Division III schools will not get to compete for national championships in fall sports, but schools may choose to play its regular seasons in the fall with reduced schedules.
Last week, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference — which Wayne State competes in — announced a schedule change that pushes back the first day of practices as well as competitions.
For the sports of football and cross country, the first permissible practice will be Sept. 2 with the first date of competition scheduled for Sept. 26.
The first permissible practice for volleyball and soccer programs will be Sept. 8 with the first date of competition scheduled for Oct. 2.
The announcements throughout the last few days haven't surprised Powicki.
“We’re trying to make the best decisions possible,” Powicki said. “Everyone is affected. There are a lot of individuals who will try their best to look out for their safety. There’s lots of information and uncertainty out there.
“We’re creatures of habit to plan out the next steps and control what we can control,” Powicki added. “It’s been frustrating on a lot of levels. It’s no one’s fault.”
Powicki has spent time on the phone recently, with fellow NSIC athletic directors to decide what the best steps are going forward.
Powicki and the other ADs had meetings on Thursday and Friday, and according to the Wayne State AD, the administrators will have multiple calls next week gathering information on how to further proceed. Not every question has been answered.
Powicki will also be involved on calls with the NCAA Board of Governors.
Earlier in the spring, the NCAA advised the schools some guidelines in order to keep student-athletes safe.
Some of those guidelines — which were intended as recommendations — had to do with social distancing, mask wearing and testing strategies.
On Wednesday, the NCAA Board of Governors turned those recommendations into mandates.
The NCAA asked its schools to follow federal, state and local guidelines related to COVID-19. Further, the conduct of NCAA championships must be in line with federal, state and local guidelines.
There are five states that cover the NSIC: Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota.
Powicki admitted that having a five-state area makes things difficult, as each state has its own regulations. He hopes to learn more about those guidelines in the weeks to come.
“There’s lots of governance, and we must be very diligent,” Powicki said.
Powicki believes that the Wildcats can succeed in terms of testing. The NCAA released some guidelines Friday about testing, which says results from tests should be obtained within 72 hours.
“We’re really fortunate to have a supportive governor (Pete Ricketts) who has been instrumental in helping our institutions and Nebraska state college system to obtain tests,” Powicki said. “We are getting tests but we don’t have them yet. There are a lot of processes but we’re making sure we have an effective strategy in turning them around.”
Powicki has spoken with first-year football coach John McMenamin several times a week throughout the pandemic. Their offseason hasn’t been what the Wildcats had wanted with bringing in a new coaching staff, but the ninth-year AD appreciated the hard work and effort McMenamin has shown.
“I feel for McMenamin, and all of our coaches,” Powicki said. “They missed out on spring football, and having to implement the new schemes, language and staff. Yes, we’re here to win games and play football, but we’re providing additional relationships. Having lost on that, of course, is a challenge. His mindset has been good.”
Powicki also feels for Scott Kneifl, the Wildcats’ volleyball coach.
The Wildcats had high expectations for the 2020 season. Wayne State went 24-7, and it bowed out of the first round of the NSIC tournament to St. Cloud State.
When Kneifl had to break the news to his team, then having to read the messages in a group chat, his heart dropped into his stomach.
“This is a huge part of their lives,” Kneifl said. “It’s just disheartening NCAA canceling the fall championships. At our level, our girls don’t just come to play, they come to play championships and to make it to those championships. Those are life events that can be cherished. Now with this obviously, it changes things, not for the better.
“If we adjust to this, and do it the right way, good things can still happen,” Kneifl said. “We’re going to adjust and do the best we can as a program.”
