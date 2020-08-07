Wayne State College trying to stay optimistic through fall sports adjustments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even though the Wayne State College student-athletes won’t be able to compete for NCAA Division II championships, Wildcats athletics director Mike Powicki believes there’s some optimism in sight.

The NCAA announced earlier this week that Division II and Division III schools will not get to compete for national championships in fall sports, but schools may choose to play its regular seasons in the fall with reduced schedules.

Last week, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference — which Wayne State competes in — announced a schedule change that pushes back the first day of practices as well as competitions.

For the sports of football and cross country, the first permissible practice will be Sept. 2 with the first date of competition scheduled for Sept. 26.

The first permissible practice for volleyball and soccer programs will be Sept. 8 with the first date of competition scheduled for Oct. 2.

The announcements throughout the last few days haven't surprised Powicki.

“We’re trying to make the best decisions possible,” Powicki said. “Everyone is affected. There are a lot of individuals who will try their best to look out for their safety. There’s lots of information and uncertainty out there.