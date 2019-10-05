WAYNE, Neb. — In three out of the four games this season for Wayne State, the ‘Cats had the lead at halftime.
Wayne State won one of those games but dropped the other two. So instead of being 3-1 on the season, Wayne State was 1-3 overall and in the Northern Sun coming into Saturday’s homecoming game against Crookston, which the 'Cats won 30-7.
Once again, Wayne State had a lead at halftime, 7-0. This time the ‘Cats didn’t let the lead slip away.
After being outscored 37-0 in the third quarter in the previous four games, Wayne State opened the second half with the football and went 69 yards in nine plays, capped off with a two-yard touchdown run by Devin Merkuris.
That started a 16-point third quarter for the ‘Cats.
“We get the ball drove it right down the field and scored. That was a real shot in the arm,” WSC coach Dan McLaughlin said. “It was something that we needed. We talked about it for two weeks. We just hadn’t played well in the second half (in the last two games).
“We talked all week about finishing and I think that initial drive in the third quarter set the tone for us and got us going.”
A little later, Wayne State’s Nicholas Joynt, who led the team with 14 tackles, took down Crookston punter Alex Folz in the end zone for a safety.
On the ensuing possession, Wayne State went 64 yards on nine plays and scored on Deshawn Massey’s 19-yard touchdown for a 23-0 lead late in the third quarter.
Sophomore defensive lineman Ryan Parker said the team focused all week on finishing.
“We’ve had a couple of tough losses where we come out in the first half and play a good game and then just struggled finishing,” said Parker, a Dakota Valley High School graduate. “We have to play all four quarters really tough and I thought we did that today.”
The 16-point third quarter alone would’ve been enough for Wayne State in the win.
The ‘Cats held Crookston to 313 yards of total offense. Wayne State had six sacks, 10 tackles for loss, forced two fumbles, recorded a safety and had an interception.
“That offense is difficult. It presents a lot of problems,” McLaughlin said. “I was proud of our defense. They came up with some really big plays. The interception, the fumble recoveries, had a couple of big sacks that took them out of field position.”
Wayne State came into the game with seven sacks on the season so the ‘Cats almost doubled their total in one game.
Jacob Protzman led the team with 2.5 sacks on the day, Parker had 1.5 sacks and Joynt and M.J. Blankenfeld each had a sack.
“We had a really good week of practice and a really good gameplan. A lot of us were fired up,” Parker said. “With the triple-option that they play, you have to be willing to tackle all four quarters. When we got in the situation to force them to pass, we thought we could really succeed.”
Crookston did have a chance to stay in the game in the fourth quarter. Kyler Banks caught a 12-yard touchdown from Tristan Robbins to get the Golden Eagles within 16.
Crookston forced a punt and had the ball at its own 38-yard line when J’Von France jumped in front of a pass and returned the interception 41 yards for the score to put Wayne State up by four scores again.
“I think the biggest play of the game was the pick-six,” McLaughlin said. “We were up 23-7 and as I told the kids if they go down and score again, it’s 23-14 and now you have a ball game. That pick-six was really big because that made it 30-7 and that really put a cap on it.”
Wayne State could’ve built a bigger lead in the first half.
The ‘Cats took the opening drive 74 yards on five plays and score on Lorenzo Logwood’s three-yard touchdown run for an early 7-0 lead.
While Wayne State kept Crookston off the board in the first half, the ‘Cats couldn’t find the end zone again, either, until the third quarter.
Wayne State fumbled the ball away twice inside the 10-yard line in the first half, including one time on the one-yard line.
“You just can’t do that,” McLaughlin said. “We went with one back in the second half after that and (Devin Merkuris) did a great job. I am pleased with him.”
Merkuris finished with 106 yards on 18 carries. Quarterback Tavian Willis, who got most of the snaps on Saturday, rushed for 148 yards.
Then WSC broke through in the third quarter with 16 points and got the key pick-six in the fourth to put the game away.
Now McLaughlin needs to see Saturday’s strong second-half continue for the rest of the season.
“We just needed it. We are 1-3 and should’ve been 3-1,” McLaughlin said. “I think our attitude will brighten and we will see what the week of practice holds for us.”