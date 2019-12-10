Wayne State introduces John McMenamin as head football coach

WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College formally introduced John McMenamin as the schools’ 22nd head football coach in the 103-year history of the program Tuesday morning in a press conference. McMenamin replaces Dan McLaughlin, who announced his retirement on November 21 after 15 years on the Wildcat sidelines, posting a 79-88 record.

McMenamin is a former Wildcat assistant coach who has spent the last five seasons as offensive coordinator at Central Missouri where he turned the Mules into an offensive juggernaut and ranks as one of the top offenses in NCAA Division II during his team at UCM.

In his five years at Central Missouri, McMenamin helped the Mules to a 42-17 record with two NCAA Division II playoff appearances and a trip to the Mineral Water Bowl. This season, Central Missouri tied a school record with 11 wins, going 11-2 while reaching the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Under McMenamin this season, Central Missouri had the top ranked offense in NCAA Division II averaging 547.5 yards per game, ranked second in passing offense (346.2 yards per game) and was sixth in scoring offense at 44.8 points a contest. He coached two AFCA All-Americans this season that includes a Harlon Hill finalist at quarterback.