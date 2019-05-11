DULUTH, Minn. - Wayne State finished in eighth place in the men's team competition at the Northern Sun Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship held Friday and Saturday.
Minnesota State rolled to the men's title with 219 points, 101 better than runner-up University of Mary. Wayne State had 53 points for the meet.
Wayne State's Cade Kalkowski won the hammer throw in opening day action with a 192-2 throw to take the event while teammate Dylan Kaup was third with a 185-2 effort.
WSC's Robert Sullivan also won the decathalon Friday with 6,931 points which is above the NCAA provisional mark.
Ben Allen finished third in the shot put with a 54-5.25 throw and broke the Wayne State school record which was set by Randy Ditter in 1986 on a 54-0 toss. Jayle Hinkle also was fifth for the Wildcats in the shot put with a 53-2.75 effort, which was good enough to reach the NCAA provisional mark.
Mikhail Sands also was third in the long jump for Wayne State with a 22-10 best on Friday.
The Wayne State finished last in the women's competition, which was won by the University of Mary.
Kenzie Sullivan had the top finish for the WSC women with a third-place in the discus with a 154-1 throw Saturday. Sullivan was also seventh in the shot put on Friday with a 45-6.25 toss.
Brock Hegarty of Wayne State was also named to the 2019 NSIC Elite 18 Award winner for Outdoor track & field. Hegarty is the second Wildcat to earn the NSIC Elite 18 award, joining Aaron Ras who received the award on Thursday at the NSIC Baseball Championships. Hegarty, who holds a 4.00 average as a computer science major, finished 17th in the 1500-meter run with a time of 4:13.04.