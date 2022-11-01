Wayne State stands at sixth in first NCAA II Super Region Four football rankings

WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College is ranked sixth in the first NCAA Super Region Four football rankings announced Monday afternoon.

Wayne State, 7-2 on the season, visits Sioux Falls, also 7-2, in a key Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division contest at 1 p.m. Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Thirty-four teams from the NSIC, Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, Lone Star Conference and Great Northwest Athletic Conference comprise Super Region Four.

Angelo State of Texas, the lone unbeaten team in Super Region 4, is ranked first in the region, followed by six teams all with 7-2 records. Colorado School of Mines is second with Winona State third and Minnesota State fourth.

Sioux Falls is sixth and Wayne State seventh while 5-2 Texas A&M-Kingsville listed eighth, Augustana ninth and Central Washington 10th.

Twenty-eight teams will advance to the NCAA Division II football championship this season (seven from each region) with 12 first-round games scheduled to be played on Nov. 19. The top seed in each selection region (super region) will receive a bye in the first round of the playoffs.