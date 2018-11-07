MARSHALL, Minn. -- Southwest Minnesota State defeated Wayne State College 25-17, 28-26 and 25-21 in the opening round of the Northern Sun Conference Volleyball Tournament played at the PE Gym here Tuesday. The Mustangs advance to the NSIC Tournament semi-finals with a 22-7 record while Wayne State ends the year at 22-9.
SMSU hit .205 in the match while holding WSC to a .095 attack percentage. The Mustangs had 52 kills with 20 errors on 156 attacks while the Wildcats had 31 kills, 17 errors and 147 attacks.
The Mustangs ended with an 89-68 advantage in digs and had one more block than WSC 9-8. SMSU had three service aces to one for the Wildcats.
Alyssa Ballenger ended with 11 kills to lead Wayne State followed by Maddie Knobbe with six.
Junior libero Haley Kauth recorded 20 digs with sophomore Hope Carter adding 10.
Senior setter Megan Gebhardt closed out her Wildcat career with a double-double, recording 19 assists and 12 digs. Knobbe led WSC with four blocks followed by Tarrin Beller and Jaci Brahmer with three apiece.