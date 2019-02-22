WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State women's basketball team trailed by five points going into halftime but made up all five points with a 23-point third quarter to tie Friday's game against Southwest Minnesota State.
Wayne State then outscored SMSU 21-16 in the fourth quarter to snap a six-game losing streak with a 72-67 victory.
Wayne State improved to 14-13 overall and 9-12 in the Northern Sun Conference. Southwest Minnesota State fell to 12-14 overall and is 9-12 in the NSIC.
Erin Norling was one of five players in double-figures for WSC. She had a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Brittany Bongatz had 13 points and eight rebounds and Haley Vesey hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Halley Busse had 11 points and four rebounds and Kylie Hammer hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and four assists. Maggie Lowe had nine points, four assists and three steals.
For SMSU, Caleigh Rodning had 14 points and eight rebounds and Sadie Stelter had 12 points and five assits. Erin Baxter had 11 points and seven rebounds and Abuk Akoi had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.