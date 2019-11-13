Wayne State women's soccer season ends with loss to Concordia-St. Paul
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Wayne State women's soccer season ends with loss to Concordia-St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Top-seeded Concordia-St. Paul scored two early goals to defeat Wayne State College 2-0 Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the NSIC Women’s Soccer Tournament in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Golden Bears advance to the semi-finals Saturday with a 16-1-2 record while WSC ends the year at 6-9-4 after qualifying for the NSIC Tournament for the first time since 2006.

The first score of the contest came at the 15:21 mark when Concordia-St. Paul’s Leah Johnson found the back of the net with an assist from Hannah Pavek for a 1-0 Golden Bear lead.

Just over five minutes later, the Golden Bears scored again as Nikki Anderson scored with assists from Leah Johnson and Hannah Pedersen for a 2-0 CSP advantage.

WSC senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham recorded eight saves in the contest while allowing two goals.

Wayne State ends the season with a 6-9-4 record.

