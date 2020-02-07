Wayne State women win big over St. Cloud State
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Wayne State women win big over St. Cloud State

ST.CLOUD, Minn. - Erin Norling and Halley Busse combined to scored 43 points to lead Wayne State to a 79-58 Northern Sun Conference women's basketball win over St. Cloud State Friday evening.

Norling had 23 points and Busse 20 to lead the Wildcats to a win that snapped the Huskies 10-game winning streak. Norling reached 20 points in a game for the 11th time this season as Wayne State improved to 16-7 overall and 11-6 in the NSIC.

Tori Wortz had 15 points to pace St. Cloud State (16-5 overall and 13-4 NSIC). Wayne State led 37-20 at the half.

