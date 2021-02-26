 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wayne State's postseason run axed by COVID-19 protocols
View Comments
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wayne State's postseason run axed by COVID-19 protocols

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Wayne State's men's basketball team will not be allowed to compete in the semifinal round of the Northern Sun Conference men's basketball tournament Saturday, advancing Minnesota-Moorhead to the title game.

The Wildcats won their opening round game 73-70 over St. Cloud State Thursday evening but will not be allowed to play their semifinal round game on Saturday due to NSIC COVID-19 protocols.

Minnesota-Moorhead won a double-overtime thriller over 73-61 Minnesota State and were to face the Wildcats at 4 p.m. Saturday.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News