Wayne State's postseason run axed by COVID-19 protocols

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Wayne State's men's basketball team will not be allowed to compete in the semifinal round of the Northern Sun Conference men's basketball tournament Saturday, advancing Minnesota-Moorhead to the title game.
The Wildcats won their opening round game 73-70 over St. Cloud State Thursday evening but will not be allowed to play their semifinal round game on Saturday due to NSIC COVID-19 protocols.
Minnesota-Moorhead won a double-overtime thriller over 73-61 Minnesota State and were to face the Wildcats at 4 p.m. Saturday.
