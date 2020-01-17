'We didn't handle their pressure very well at all:' Huskers lose on the road at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- All-Big Ten guard Kaila Charles scored 23 points to lead the 20th-ranked Maryland women’s basketball team to an 87-69 win against Nebraska on Thursday in College Park, Maryland.

While Maryland (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) hasn’t had as good of start to the season as some years, they’re still the most talented team in the Big Ten with all five starters being former top-35 national recruits.

Maryland was all over the Huskers on defense, coming away with 11 steals. Nebraska had 20 turnovers, and Maryland scored 29 points off them. Nebraska only scored four points after Maryland turnovers.

'It was just tough all night': Turnovers cost Nebraska women in road loss to Rutgers

“They’re very tough defensively,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams in an interview on the Husker Sports Network. “They play hard and aggressive, and we didn’t handle their pressure very well at all.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maryland was also finding ways to get a lot of open jump shots, and made a high percentage of them. The Terrapins finished shooting 51% from the field (35-68), and made 13-of-16 free throws.

Freshman guard Ashley Ownsu added 16 points for Maryland.