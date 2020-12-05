'We weren't going to let it slip': Huskers start fast, hold off Purdue for second win of season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nebraska football coaches have talked extensively this year about playing “complementary football,” or when the offense, defense and special teams are each working and they help each other out.
The conversation, mind you, has not been about copious amounts of complementary football, but rather the lack of it and the need for more if the program was to overcome a 1-4 start to the season and finish 2020 with positive strides.
The Huskers began Saturday’s outing at Ross-Ade Stadium with about as fine a performance as you could imagine in that department.
But Nebraska did enough — powered by a blocked punt and two touchdowns in the opening 4 minutes, 56 seconds, and 27 first-half points overall — to knock off Purdue 37-27.
The victory is NU’s second of the season and its first against the Boilermakers in three tries since head coach Scott Frost took over in Lincoln three years ago.
“You’ve got to play well in all three phases to win every week,” Frost said after the game. “The blocked punt, I thought, really set the tone. The defense, we talked about knocking out the rush so we could focus on the passing game, and I can’t say enough about that and the way we held them down in the run game."
Certainly, the victory didn’t come easily after the game looked like it was trending toward a blowout early on.
Nebraska built a 21-point lead in the second half, but Purdue closed within seven points early in the fourth quarter when David Bell rose up over two Nebraska defenders and came down with a ball, scampering 89 yards for a touchdown as both Cam Taylor-Britt and Marquel Dismuke hit the turf hurting. After hardly surrendering a big play through three quarters, that one allowed the Boilermakers within 34-27 with 12:16 remaining.
On this day, though, both Nebraska’s offense and defense responded. Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez, who played his best overall game to date this season, led a 79-yard march that took 5:12 off the clock and ended in a field goal that pushed the lead back out to two scores.
It was a bit of a wild ride, considering the teams combined for seven penalties the ensuing kickoff and Husker possession. Nebraska, for example, had back-to-back holding calls that backed it up to second-and-21 deep in its own territory, only to have Purdue get flagged for an illegal hit on freshman receiver Zavier Betts.
Later in the drive, an illegal chop block penalty on junior Nebraska tight end Austin Allen caused the Huskers to stall out, but Connor Culp knocked in a 32-yard field goal and NU pushed the lead back to 10 points in addition to the work it did on the clock.
“That was one of the weirdest drives I’ve ever seen, watching or coaching football,” Frost said.
Martinez was most proud that the drive didn’t rattle his guys.
“It was definitely bizarre, but a point of emphasis for us this week was focus,” said Martinez, who finished the game 23-of-30 passing for 242 yards and a touchdown, and added two more scores on the ground. “We weren’t going to let it slip, regardless of any penalties, whether it was on us or on them. I kept encouraging the guys; I know the offensive line was talking to each other, our receivers were into it. Continuing to stay the course regardless of any penalties or whatever. Let’s dial in, let’s continue to be efficient and find a way to score points.”
The Huskers did just that when Culp hit his third field goal of the day. He also connected from 25 and 49 yards, which was his longest on the season by 10 yards. The LSU graduate transfer walk-on has now hit 12 of 13 field-goal attempts this season and has made nine straight since a miss Nov. 7 against Northwestern.
From there, the Blackshirts surrendered nothing. Less, even. The Boilermakers’ final two drives: Seven plays for a total of minus-8 yards. Overall, the Huskers held Purdue to minus-2 rushing yards on 17 tries and 332 yards overall.
Even that number is a little bit deceiving, considering more than a quarter of it came on the one big hit to Bell.
“We just preached through the whole week to finish,” said junior defensive back Taylor-Britt, who finished with six tackles and a pair of breakups, including a high-flying deflection against Bell late in the game.
