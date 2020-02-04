West Sioux's Kade Lynott to play linebacker at Iowa State

West Sioux's Kade Lynott put up gaudy numbers not just during his senior season at West Sioux but also throughout his career.

By the time Lynott's senior football season ended this past fall, the Falcon wide receiver ended his career with the fourth-most career touchdown receptions in IHSAA 11-man history with 44 and the fourth-most career receiving yards in IHSAA 11-man history with 3,509. Lynott's 1,594 yards receiving as a senior are second-most in IHSAA 11-man single-season history and his 1,567 yards as a junior are the fourth-most.

So when Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell was in the stands for West Sioux's first-round playoff game against Underwood, Lynott's play caught his eye.

But not just as a wide receiver. Campbell noticed how well the 6'1, 195-pound Lynott played at linebacker.

After the game, Campbell talked to Lynott, who had a preferred walk-on offer from the ISU coaching staff already, about perhaps switching to linebacker if he decided to choose Iowa State.

Lynott was a bit surprised by what Campbell said, especially since it was his first season playing linebacker for West Sioux. But he took Campbell's suggestion to heart and on Jan. 26, Lynott officially committed to be a preferred walk-on at Iowa State as a linebacker.