West Sioux's Adam Allard fitting in well at Northern Iowa

When Schwab talked to Allard after his loss to Noonan, he asked Allard if that was going to be his last match and Allard easily answered "No."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of Allard's next matches showed Schwab and many others that he's still going to be a force on the math.

At the Legends of Gold tournament, Allard faced Fort Dodge's Drake Ayala, who committed to the University of Iowa a few months earlier and is considered a top-10 recruit for the Class of 2021.

Allard had little problem with Ayala as he won by an 11-0 tech fall.

"For him to respond as he has, people are all watching and looking at him to see how he is going to handle it moving forward," Schwab said. "After the tournament, I've been very impressed with how he's been able to do it. I don't know if there are many guys that would. It shows how he was raised and that's an important quality I look for beyond wrestling."

Now the former West Sioux four-time state finalist and three-time state champion is in Cedar Falls, learning from Schwab on a daily basis.

Schwab has seen some good progress out of Allard as he preps for his first college season. Allard has even grown a couple of inches as Schwab says the UNI freshman is "maturing."