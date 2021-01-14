West Sioux's Adam Allard fitting in well at Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa wrestling coach Doug Schwab noticed a "whole lot of things" about Adam Allard when he was recruiting the West Sioux High School wrestler.
One of the biggest things Schwab saw is how much Allard enjoyed wrestling, which was key since he was going to have to like the sport if he was going to be able to a key contributor for an NCAA Division I wrestler.
Schwab noticed how Allard was a student of the sport, how he continued working on the little things to get better.
Schwab also knew Allard loved wrestling even after he suffered one of the toughest losses in Iowa high school wrestling history when he lost to Aidan Noonan in the 126-pound Class 1A state championship match last season.
The loss cost Allard a chance to win his fourth state title, becoming the only wrestler who has lost a bid to win a fourth state title in the championship match.
But a few months later, Allard was back on the mat during a tournament at Legends of Gold in Beresford, South Dakota, as he faced some high-quality competition again.
The loss didn't deter Allard from competing at the highest level again, which is what Schwab wanted to see out of his highly-touted recruit.
"How he handled things last year, it showed me a lot about the character he has and what's inside him," Schwab said. "A lot of guys would duck and run but he didn't do that. That's a heartbreaking loss and seeing the response he's had to it, he's used it to grow and get better. That's a deeper, bigger sign for me of what kind of person he is and how he will handle things when things get tough."
When Schwab talked to Allard after his loss to Noonan, he asked Allard if that was going to be his last match and Allard easily answered "No."
One of Allard's next matches showed Schwab and many others that he's still going to be a force on the math.
At the Legends of Gold tournament, Allard faced Fort Dodge's Drake Ayala, who committed to the University of Iowa a few months earlier and is considered a top-10 recruit for the Class of 2021.
Allard had little problem with Ayala as he won by an 11-0 tech fall.
"For him to respond as he has, people are all watching and looking at him to see how he is going to handle it moving forward," Schwab said. "After the tournament, I've been very impressed with how he's been able to do it. I don't know if there are many guys that would. It shows how he was raised and that's an important quality I look for beyond wrestling."
Now the former West Sioux four-time state finalist and three-time state champion is in Cedar Falls, learning from Schwab on a daily basis.
Schwab has seen some good progress out of Allard as he preps for his first college season. Allard has even grown a couple of inches as Schwab says the UNI freshman is "maturing."
"He's a guy that will continue to grow and get stronger," Schwab said. "As his strength increases and the skills that he has, all of it will catch up. The freshman class has done a great job and are working their tails off."
So far, Schwab likes what he's seen out of Allard.
There's a learning curve going all the way from high school to NCAA Division I. Days in the wrestling room are tougher and wrestlers who were used to dominating have to learn to take their lumps since the room is full of former talented high school wrestlers.
Allard, who is listed at 125 pounds at UNI, has had the same learning curve to deal with and Schwab said Allard keeps coming back eager to learn every day.
"The work that he's putting in, the extra work he's putting in, he has to continue to build and continue to mature," Schwab said. "I see really good things out of him every time. He has great technique and a great skill set. He's coachable and listening and taking it all in. You have to trust the process from what the coaches are saying and he's done a really good job."