Western Iowa Tech approved to launch four

SIOUX CITY — Two collegiate sports governing bodies have given Western Iowa Tech Community College the green light to start competing in four sports.

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) both approved WITCC’s application to participate in the NJCAA Division II level.

WITCC will offer men’s basketball, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and competitive cheer beginning in the fall of 2023. The Sioux City-based school will start competitive esports beginning this spring.

“We are excited for these efforts so we can better connect with our community and create a vibrant and engaging student experience,” WITCC President Terry Murrell said in a statement Tuesday.

Of the 15 community colleges in Iowa, WITCC is the last to offer competitive sports.

“If our students end up loving these sports, we may be looking at adding more,” Murrell said in an earlier interview with the Journal.

Unlike NJCAA Division, schools in Division II are not required to offer all athletes full scholarships.

Murrell previously said auxiliary accounts will fund the four sports, with a lot of the money coming from funds raised by the bookstore.

“It doesn’t take anything away from what we’re doing,” Murrell said in the interview. “A number of athletes in Northwest Iowa end up on rosters of other community colleges. We want those athletes to stay in the community.”

WITCC’s on-campus gym will be the home for the basketball and volleyball teams. Murrell said the school needs to add one set of bleachers. There is no soccer field on campus, but Murrell has said the college could partner with the city for the use of a nearby field.

Murrell has said the colleges hope to hire coaches from within the community.