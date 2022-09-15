Western Iowa Tech hopes to keep local student-athletes home

Western Iowa Technical Community College President Terry Murrell wants to see local student-athletes who are interested in attending junior college stay in the city.

That’s why the Sioux City community college is pursuing athletics.

On Monday, WITCC board of directors authorized the college to submit an application to the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA).

Western Iowa will start out with a “manageable” palette, as it will offer men’s and women’s soccer, men’s basketball, women’s volleyball and E-sports.

WIT has until Oct. 1 to submit that application, and the NJCAA will decide on that application in its December board meeting.

“We are the last of the 15 community colleges in Iowa to offer athletics,” Murrell said. “It doesn’t take anything away from what we’re doing. A number of athletes in Northwest Iowa end up on rosters of other community colleges. We want those athletes to stay in the community.”

Murrell said that the money that will fund the four sports will come from auxiliary accounts, but he also said a lot of the money will come from funds raised by the bookstore. WIT has a fully-functional bookstore on campus, and that’ll be the seed money.

He hopes maybe a year or two down the road, the four athletic programs can be successful enough to sustain themselves.

NJCAA Division II schools do not have to offer all athletes full scholarships. Division I schools, however, do.

“I think we wanted to do something manageable,” Murrell said. “We don’t want to do it all at one time.”

WIT does have a gym on its campus, located at 4647 Stone Avenue in Sioux City. Murrell said that the school needs to add one set of bleachers in the gym.

In terms of the soccer facility, Murrell said that there is one close to the school it could partner with the city.

Since there will only be four schools, Murrell said he doesn’t anticipate the school needing a full-time athletic director.

Murrell does have an idea of how he wants to approach hiring coaches, however.

“It is our hope that we hire local coaches who know our communities,” Murrell said. “If our students end up loving these sports, we may be looking at adding more.”