Westmont, the overall No. 2 seed, advances to NAIA Final Four

SIOUX CITY — Westmont’s dynamic three guards stole the show in an NAIA National Women’s Basketball Championship quarterfinal Saturday.

Led by the trio of Lauren Tsuneishi, Iyree Cook and Stefanie Berberabe, the Warriors from Santa Barbara, Calif., steamed into the Final Four with a 90-68 win over Clarke at the Tyson Events Center.

Scoring from all over the court, the backcourt marvels from Westmont combined for 70 points. The Warriors will play either Indiana Wesleyan or Campbellsville (Ky.) in a semifinal Monday night.

“There’s no doubt we have really dynamic guards,” Westmont coach Kirsten Moore said. “They can score in multiple ways and they each are different and have their own strengths. We’ve kind of found a way throughout the last two years to figure out how to use their strengths the best.

“I think our team does a good job of everyone knowing what their role is and doing that at a really high level in order to get to here. Even the posts, who aren’t getting as many scoring touches, they’ve become great screeners and communicators. They scrapped like crazy on the boards today.”