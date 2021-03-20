Westmont, the overall No. 2 seed, advances to NAIA Final Four

SIOUX CITY — Westmont’s dynamic three guards stole the show in an NAIA National Women’s Basketball Championship quarterfinal Saturday.
Led by the trio of Lauren Tsuneishi, Iyree Cook and Stefanie Berberabe, the Warriors from Santa Barbara, Calif., steamed into the Final Four with a 90-68 win over Clarke at the Tyson Events Center.
Scoring from all over the court, the backcourt marvels from Westmont combined for 70 points. The Warriors will play either Indiana Wesleyan or Campbellsville (Ky.) in a semifinal Monday night.
“There’s no doubt we have really dynamic guards,” Westmont coach Kirsten Moore said. “They can score in multiple ways and they each are different and have their own strengths. We’ve kind of found a way throughout the last two years to figure out how to use their strengths the best.
“I think our team does a good job of everyone knowing what their role is and doing that at a really high level in order to get to here. Even the posts, who aren’t getting as many scoring touches, they’ve become great screeners and communicators. They scrapped like crazy on the boards today.”
Iyree, a junior, scored a game-high 25 points to go along with seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. She tallied 30 points in a 66-60 come-from-behind win over Lyon (Ark.) in a Round of 16 game.
Berberabe, another junior and the Golden State Athletic Conference Player of the Year, had 23 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Tsuneishi, a senior who reached 1,000 career points this season, hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points. She ranks second in school history in made 3-pointers.
The Warriors also got a strong performance from 6-foot sophomore Sydney Brown, who finished with nine points and seven rebounds.
Westmont shot 51 percent from the field.
“We had a slow start but we totally shifted our mindset to attacking,” Tsuneishi said. “I think our team has so much talent, but more than talent we have so much heart and that really shows on the court.”
It took a while for Westmont to really start clicking, but when it did the game turned completely.
Clarke held a 26-22 lead after one quarter and made the first basket of the second. After that, though, it was all Westmont.
Tsuneishi and Berberabe hit back-to-back 3-pointers to fuel a 10-0 run. Clarke came back to tie it at 34-34, but the Warriors ran off eight unanswered points.
Westmont forged a 46-39 lead after three quarters, then held Clarke scoreless for nearly three minutes in the fourth. The Warriors outscored Clarke 26-14 in the third stanza to take command.
“When our shooters are making shots and we’re attacking the rim, one-on-one these guards are pretty hard to stop,” Moore said. “We got outrebounded by a big margin today, but Clarke is a very good rebounding team. We stayed with it and got enough stops defensively to get us some momentum going.”
Clarke, which advanced to the quarterfinals with a 63-60 win over Heart of America Conference rival MidAmerica Nazarene, got off to a fast start and had control for most of the first quarter.
However, once Westmont’s guards started throwing in points from everywhere, the Warriors were too much to contend with.
Emma Kelchen posted a double-double for the Pride -- which finished at 22-3 -- with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tina Ubl was also in double figures with 11 points.
Clarke struggled from the field, making 27 of 67 for 40 percent. It was 5-for-25 from beyond the arc.
Because of more strict restrictions in California, Westmont (13-1) played only its 14th game of the season. The Warriors lost a season opener to NCAA Division I Pepperdine and have now beaten 24 straight NAIA opponents.
“A lot of teams have had shutdowns, but we haven’t actually been shut down,” Moore said. “We’ve been following California guidelines, which are a lot stricter. We’ve only played testing teams, so that’s what has limited our schedule.
“My team has had to go through long stretches of grueling practice after practice without the reward of a game. But to stay the course throughout the year, to understand that the work put in would hopefully put us in a position when we did get the opportunity to play, that we would be ready. That’s really hard to do when you don’t have that immediate reward for your work.”
Westmont was ranked No. 1 nationally in NAIA Division I last season, but COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the national tournament.
Tsuneishi played on the 2018 squad that reached the national title game. The Warriors won the 2013 national championship.