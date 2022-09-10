What are the chances of another Dordt and Morningside last-second football thriller?

SIOUX CITY — It’s no surprise that teams that play the Morningside University try to run the football as many times as it can so that the Mustangs offense can’t do what it does best.

Take last week, for example.

Northwestern ran the ball 37 times for 210 net yards last week in a 30-29 loss. Northwestern had the ball for 35 minutes, 6 seconds and out did Morningside in the play category 71-58.

While that game plan worked, the Mustangs still found a way to pull off a season-opening win thanks to two big plays from wide receiver Caleb Schweigart and Joe Dolincheck.

This week, Dordt will likely try to use its run game in the same manner in its home opener against the top-ranked Mustangs.

That game starts at 6 p.m. at Open Space Park in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Dordt had a similar run-first mentality against Briar Cliff last week. The Defenders ran the ball 62 times for 345 yards.

“We came out as a team and we leaned on each other,” Dordt quarterback Kade McDaniel said. “We wanted to play fast and free. We had some first-game jitters and we saw some reward in the second half. We trusted everyone to make plays.”

The Defenders averaged 5.6 yards per carry and ran the ball into the end zone thrice.

The Defenders had two runners — Nick Wellen and Daniel Dickerson — who had 100-plus yards.

Wellen led the Defenders with 133 net yards while Dickerson had 101. Wellen had two rushing TDs and Dickerson had the other.

“I think a big part of things is being able to slow Dordt down,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “Especially because they're able to keep us off the field. That can be a big deal. I have to assume that’s going to be a big part of their game plan this year. We need to be able to get them off the field.”

Perhaps the Mustangs can look at how they limited the Defenders’ rushing attack last season. In the Oct. 23, 2021, meeting at Elwood Olsen Stadium, the Defenders had 121 net rushing yards. The Defenders ran the ball 40 times and no one had a 100-plus yard game.

Tyler Reynolds led Dordt with 72 rushing yards.

Wellen had one carry for five yards.

Even though the Defenders didn’t run the ball as well as they had hoped last year, they still had a chance to win in the final minute.

They had the lead with 11:12 left after Anthony Trojahn ran the ball in from the Morningside 1-yard line, and that gave the Defenders a 28-19 lead.

Dolincheck had two key TD passes that gave the Mustangs the lead back, but the Defenders had the ball twice in the final 3 minutes.

Their last possession came with 43 seconds left. That drive started at the Dordt 10-yard line, and the Defenders’ passing attack got down the field as quickly as they could.

In the final play of the game, Mustangs defensive back Lonell Boyd Jr. intercepted a Reynolds pass as time expired, keeping the perfect season alive.

“We’ve talked quite a bit about how the game went last year,” Ryan said. “We also talked about the game in 2020, where we had to make a goal-line stand to win the game. That’s two years in a row where this game has come to the last play of the game.”