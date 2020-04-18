What was the Nebraska spring game like? Davison, Sharpe provide insight

In an interview after the broadcast, Davison told the Journal Star that the pair tried to mix in some humor along with stories and also the actual "game" action.

“They hit play and I was like, ‘Wow, this is actually really sweet,’” said Davison, who added that his phone buzzed nonstop through the entire broadcast. … “This was the first time and we talked about what kind of angle did we want to take on this thing? How seriously did we want to talk about guys and how much should I (talk trash) about some guys? Some fans don’t know the type of friendships we have, so we tried to ride that fine line.”

Sharpe said he hoped the rosters, which spanned generations, conjured up some memories for fans.

“It probably did take a lot of people back in time to whenever they first had an attachment to this program,” Sharpe said. “At least that’s how I hope people took it, as an opportunity to celebrate the program’s history and just kind of have some fun.”

Certainly it did for Davison, who at one point said that when he was a kid, the first player he remembered watching was linebacker Broderick Thomas.