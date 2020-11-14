When the Huskers needed a stop, the Blackshirts rose up

Senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann said Nebraska was in man coverage with zone pressure on the final stops. The quicker it could make Penn State show its hand offensively, the better.

“Putting pressure on the quarterback, not just sitting back on our heels,” Domann said. “Being more aggressive when the game’s on the line. Trying to take control in our own hands, and that’s what we did.”

Penn State was cruising downfield on its penultimate drive, converting two third downs and a fourth down to reach the Nebraska 11. Incompletions on fade passes followed on the next two plays to its top two receivers, Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington. The same result followed on third down to tight end Pat Freiermuth over the middle. Another misfire on fourth and 10 gave the ball back to NU with 3:37 to play.

But Nebraska went three and out and Penn State found a rhythm again, using tempo to go 60 yards in seven quick plays and touch the Nebraska 9. Inside linebacker Will Honas hurried Levis into an incompletion on the next snap, then the QB couldn’t connect with Freiermuth on second down. Stille pressured Levis into the arms of Reimer on third down for a 4-yard sack.