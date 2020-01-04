Whitish leads Nebraska women's basketball in 72-58 win over No. 24 Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. — Hannah Whitish scored 17 points and made five three-pointers to help lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 72-58 win against No. 24 Minnesota on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The win was Nebraska’s first against a ranked opponent this season. Nebraska improved to 12-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten.
Kate Cain used her size advantage inside with 19 points, 15 rebounds and six blocked shots. Sam Haiby also scored 17 points.
Nebraska’s defense held Minnesota to a season-low for scoring.
The Huskers totally turned around its three-point prowess from their previous game. Nebraska finished 10-for-19 on three-pointers. Four Huskers made at least one shot from long-distance.
Nebraska sunk its first four three-point attempts of the game, including three from Whitish. That came after Nebraska was just 2-for-17 on threes in its last game, an overtime loss against Michigan State.
Nebraska also did a better job on rebounding, out-rebounding the Gophers 50-38.
Nebraska led 13-10 after the first quarter. Then the Huskers extended its lead in the second quarter by going on runs off 10-0 and 8-0 in the quarter. The Huskers led 35-26 at halftime and never looked back in the second half.
Minnesota cuts its deficit to five early in the third quarter, but Nebraska responded with another 8-0 run, this one taking just 58 seconds and including threes from Whitish and Ashtyn Veerbeek, for a 43-30 lead.