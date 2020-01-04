Whitish leads Nebraska women's basketball in 72-58 win over No. 24 Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. — Hannah Whitish scored 17 points and made five three-pointers to help lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 72-58 win against No. 24 Minnesota on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The win was Nebraska’s first against a ranked opponent this season. Nebraska improved to 12-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten.

Kate Cain used her size advantage inside with 19 points, 15 rebounds and six blocked shots. Sam Haiby also scored 17 points.

Nebraska’s defense held Minnesota to a season-low for scoring.

The Huskers totally turned around its three-point prowess from their previous game. Nebraska finished 10-for-19 on three-pointers. Four Huskers made at least one shot from long-distance.

Nebraska sunk its first four three-point attempts of the game, including three from Whitish. That came after Nebraska was just 2-for-17 on threes in its last game, an overtime loss against Michigan State.

Nebraska also did a better job on rebounding, out-rebounding the Gophers 50-38.