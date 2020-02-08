Wieskamp and Garza help No. 17 Iowa rout Nebraska 96-72

“Wieskamp was incredible,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We did not do a good job of closing out to him, he got around us, got confident.”

Garza and Wieskamp came into the game averaging a combined 38 points per game, the sixth-best scoring duo in NCAA Division I play. This was the ninth consecutive Big Ten game of 20 or more points for Garza, who leads the conference in scoring.

Iowa was coming off a 104-68 loss at Purdue on Wednesday, and guard CJ Fredrick said during Friday's media availability that the Hawkeyes were "embarrassed" after that defeat.

They responded against the Huskers (7-16, 2-10).

“The last two days, we’ve been itching to get out on the court and take it out on someone else,” Fredrick said.

“We really wanted to come out and make a statement tonight,” Wieskamp said.

Iowa, which made just 4 of 33 3-point attempts in a 76-70 loss to the Huskers on Jan. 7, made three 3-pointers in the opening 4 1/2 minutes on the way to an early 21-5 lead. But the Hawkeyes missed their next 11 shots, going scoreless for almost eight minutes. The Huskers couldn't capitalize, though, and Iowa led 41-30 at halftime after Fredrick hit an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer.