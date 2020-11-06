Winless Hawkeyes look to restart ground game

The first true freshman to ever lead the Iowa program in rushing a year ago continues to lead the team’s rushing attack, gaining 120 yards on 29 carries.

“I could take as many carries as they give me,’’ Goodson said. “If they want me to go out and carry the ball 25, 30 times, I’ll do it.’’

He recognizes the value in that.

“Each week, the goal is to run the ball successfully,’’ Goodson said. “That’s how every team goes into a game and we need to be able to run the ball successfully, at a good pace and a constant rate,’’ Goodson said.

Northwestern had something to say about that a week ago and Michigan State, riding the momentum of a 27-24 win at Michigan last week, expects to do the same.

Like the Wildcats, the Spartans will fill the box with defenders.

First-year coach Mel Tucker’s team has utilized a 4-2-5 alignment built around bulk in the interior of its defensive front and the play of senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons, one of four returning starters on the MSU defense.

During a 1-1 start, Michigan State has limited its opponents to an average of 3.4 yards per carry.