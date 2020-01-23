Winnebago native David Wingett finding his role at South Dakota State

Wingett and SDSU waited, and waited, and waited … until Wingett and coach Eric Henderson received word on Oct. 24, six days before the Jackrabbits exhibition game against Mount Marty, that Wingett would be eligible to play this upcoming season.

“At first it was a lot of mixed emotions. When we got the news, it was joy and excitement,” Wingett said. “That was for a second and then we had to get to work and worry about the season and other things. I had feelings I wasn’t going to play. (The NCAA) was taking forever and ever and it was getting close. We still had some hope and got that waiver cleared.”

Getting to work is exactly what Wingett did. Almost two weeks after Wingett was cleared by the NCAA, SDSU had its season opener against UT Rio Grande Valley. Wingett only played eight minutes and missed his only shot, a 3-point attempt.

The next three games were totally different for the 6-foot-7 combo guard/forward. He scored 33 points combined in his next three games with 12 rebounds, four steals and three blocks, showing that Wingett could make an impact for the Jackrabbits this season.