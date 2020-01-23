Winnebago native David Wingett finding his role at South Dakota State

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Sunday wasn’t the easiest day for South Dakota State redshirt freshman and Winnebago native David Wingett to answer questions.
After Sunday’s 99-84 loss to South Dakota in which the Jackrabbits struggled to guard the Coyotes, Wingett and sophomore teammate Matt Dentlinger had to answer questions about what went wrong for an SDSU team that was at the top of the Summit League standings before Sunday’s defensive breakdown.
While it was tough to answer those questions, it was a position Wingett didn’t even know he would be in when the season started.
It’s been a whirlwind season for Wingett. He’s gone from not even knowing if the NCAA would allow him to play this season to averaging 25.2 minutes a game for a rebuilding Jackrabbits squad that is 15-8 overall and 6-2 in the Summit play.
After the 2018-19 season, which he spent at Memphis and played in four games before sitting out with an injury, Wingett decided to transfer and chose SDSU over Wichita State.
“I had a lot of options but a lot went into it,” Wingett said. “Coming close to home, coach (Eric Henderson), I knew there was a good group of guys at SDSU and that just felt right for me.”
Since he played in four games last season, his status for the upcoming season was unknown until the NCAA ruled on a waiver for Wingett.
Wingett and SDSU waited, and waited, and waited … until Wingett and coach Eric Henderson received word on Oct. 24, six days before the Jackrabbits exhibition game against Mount Marty, that Wingett would be eligible to play this upcoming season.
“At first it was a lot of mixed emotions. When we got the news, it was joy and excitement,” Wingett said. “That was for a second and then we had to get to work and worry about the season and other things. I had feelings I wasn’t going to play. (The NCAA) was taking forever and ever and it was getting close. We still had some hope and got that waiver cleared.”
Getting to work is exactly what Wingett did. Almost two weeks after Wingett was cleared by the NCAA, SDSU had its season opener against UT Rio Grande Valley. Wingett only played eight minutes and missed his only shot, a 3-point attempt.
The next three games were totally different for the 6-foot-7 combo guard/forward. He scored 33 points combined in his next three games with 12 rebounds, four steals and three blocks, showing that Wingett could make an impact for the Jackrabbits this season.
“Just working off my teammates and I have a good group of guys around me so I just try and do what I can,” said Wingett, a former Journal boys’ basketball player of the year. “I just try and work as hard as I can and whatever comes with it, I will take it.”
Wingett has played at least 16 minutes in every game since and has played at least 23 minutes in every Summit League contest so far.
In 23 games, Wingett is averaging 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game. He’s averaging the same amount of assists as turnovers (0.9) and he’s shooting 37.6 percent from behind the arc.
Wingett scored more than 2,200 points in his career at Winnebago, the second-most points in NSAA history, and led the team to the 2015 Class C-1 state championship.
While he was a prolific scorer at Winnebago and also when he played for Bull City Prep Academy in North Carolina, Henderson said Wingett doesn’t have to do that at SDSU right now.
“Obviously when he was at Winnebago, he was a big part of that team, scoring, rebounding, dunking, fast-breaking, dribbling, everything was on him. It started with him,” Henderson said. “We have really good players around him so he doesn’t have to do that. Just let the game come to you and good things will happen.
“It just takes time.”
Wingett’s time came in a win over Purdue Fort Wayne when he scored a career-high 24 points. He hit six 3-pointers on nine attempts and added six rebounds and three assists.
“That felt good. Teammates were getting it to me and I was making shots,” Wingett said.
Henderson said that game was really fun to watch and he expects to see more games like that out of Wingett in the next three-and-a-half seasons.
“You could see his confidence, you could see his excitement,” Henderson said. “But most importantly, you could see his teammates’ excitement because as good of a player as he is and is going to be, he’s a better young man.”
That game showed some of the progress Wingett has made this season.
Henderson said Wingett has done a tremendous job of growing as a player and a person this season.
“It’s been fun to watch his progress, especially on the floor,” Henderson said. “I think the game is really slowing down for him. He’s an older guy but he’s a freshman and he’s thinking of playing college basketball for the first time. He’s pretty anxious and pretty excited so he was playing pretty fast.
“It’s been enjoyable to watch his game slow down for him.”