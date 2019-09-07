WINONA, Minn. — Winona State quarterback Owen Burke passed for 313 yards and two touchdowns and the Warrior defense intercepted three passes as Wayne State fell in its season opener 37-20 in Northern Sun Conference football action Saturday.
Burke finished 23 of 33 and hooked up with Dakota Mathees and Tyler Knutson for TD passes as the Warriors leveled their record at 1-1.
Winona State led 16-0 at the half but could have been up more, settling three times for short field goals in the first half.
Wayne State scored all three of its touchdowns in the fourth quarter, breaking through on a four yard scoring strike from Andy McCance to Taureen Grady in the opening minute of the final period to pull within 23-6.
Wayne State's Aaron Wright also returned a kick off 100 yards for a touchdown and McCance found Mason Lee for another score with 1:29 left in the the game.
Wayne State will make its home opener next Saturday hosting Southwest Minnesota State at 6 p.m.