Wisconsin breaks out in second half to beat Nebraska, loses 10th straight

LINCOLN, Neb. — This weekend is Legends Weekend for the Nebraska men's basketball team, a time when past Huskers come back to Lincoln to be recognized by the public and connect with the current coaches and players.
This year a handful of men who played for Jerry Bush in the 1960s are back in town to meet his grandson, current Husker head man Fred Hoiberg.
Those men can certainly empathize with what Hoiberg and the Huskers are going through.
In losing to Wisconsin 81-64 Saturday in front of 15,864 fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Nebraska dropped its 10th consecutive game. The last time that happened was the 1962-63 season. Jerry Bush was the coach of that team.
"We've just got to keep grinding, man," Hoiberg said Saturday after Nebraska fell to 7-18 overall and 2-12 in the Big Ten. "I know the broken record of sounding the same every game with the consistency of our team (that) we've got to play 40 minutes. But if we want to have any chance at all, we've got to play a consistent 40 minutes of basketball."
Wisconsin's 81 points were its most in a road game since December 2016. The Badgers' 15 three-pointers — after UW made a program-record 18 triples against Nebraska in Madison — were the program's most ever in a game away from home.
It was a near carbon copy of the first meeting between the two teams.
On Saturday, the Badgers used a 21-2 run to turn a two-point Nebraska lead into a 17-point Husker deficit on D'Mitrik Trice's three-pointer with 12:34 left in regulation, and NU got no closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
Just like the meeting between the teams in Madison, Wisconsin, the Badgers led 39-38 at halftime.
In that game, it was a 20-2 second-half run that opened things up.
You have free articles remaining.
"I don't know what it is right now," said senior guard Haanif Cheatham, who has seen plenty over five seasons and three schools. "It's been a problem all season, the second-half situations. We come out one game and have a good second half, next game we'll come out horrible.
"And it's just like, you never know which one is going to happen. It's been a problem for us all season."
Eight of Wisconsin's 15 three-pointers came from Brad Davison. His eight threes tied Wisconsin's school record, and his 30 points tied his career high. He came into Saturday's game having gone 2-for-16 from three in his previous four games.
If you're doing the math, that means the Badgers (15-10, 8-6 Big Ten) made 33 three-pointers in two games against Nebraska. Wisconsin came into Saturday's game shooting 26.6% from three-point range in road games, but hit 15 of their 31 attempts at PBA.
Trice and Micah Potter each scored 15 points for Wisconsin.
Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 17 points, while Dachon Burke had 10 in his first game back after battling the flu.
Cam Mack finished with eight points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Yvan Ouedraogo had eight points and 10 boards.
Saturday’s first half played out in an almost identical manner to the first meeting between the teams.
Besides the same score, the Badgers' 45.5% shooting was 0.3% higher than it was on Jan. 21. Nebraska made the same number of field goals it had in the previous game.
The Badgers, after hitting eight of their school-record 18 three-pointers in the first half in Madison, made six Saturday. And Nebraska’s guards once again gave Wisconsin’s backcourt fits as Mack, Burke, Cheatham and Jervay Green combined for 31 points.
Then, the second half played out the same way as well.