Wisconsin breaks out in second half to beat Nebraska, loses 10th straight

LINCOLN, Neb. — This weekend is Legends Weekend for the Nebraska men's basketball team, a time when past Huskers come back to Lincoln to be recognized by the public and connect with the current coaches and players.

This year a handful of men who played for Jerry Bush in the 1960s are back in town to meet his grandson, current Husker head man Fred Hoiberg.

Those men can certainly empathize with what Hoiberg and the Huskers are going through.

In losing to Wisconsin 81-64 Saturday in front of 15,864 fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Nebraska dropped its 10th consecutive game. The last time that happened was the 1962-63 season. Jerry Bush was the coach of that team.

"We've just got to keep grinding, man," Hoiberg said Saturday after Nebraska fell to 7-18 overall and 2-12 in the Big Ten. "I know the broken record of sounding the same every game with the consistency of our team (that) we've got to play 40 minutes. But if we want to have any chance at all, we've got to play a consistent 40 minutes of basketball."

Wisconsin's 81 points were its most in a road game since December 2016. The Badgers' 15 three-pointers — after UW made a program-record 18 triples against Nebraska in Madison — were the program's most ever in a game away from home.