With full roster, Fred Hoiberg's Huskers are ready for first game in nearly a month

LINCOLN — There are plays in a game and a season that a coach can remember like a lost love who got away.
Well, Fred Hoiberg married his high school sweetheart. The Nebraska men’s basketball team did not, however, get that key rebound in a 84-77 loss to Michigan State a month ago.
Perhaps, in a normal year, Hoiberg would have already pitched MSU guard Joshua Langford’s putback with 40 seconds left into the dustbin of history. But he brought the play up again Friday, in part because nothing’s normal in 2021 with COVID.
NU hasn’t played a game since Jan. 10, which means the Jan. 2 loss to the Spartans — in which Langford’s play slowed a furious Husker comeback — is one of the fresher basketball experiences for the Huskers, many of whom have spent weeks quarantined inside their homes or apartments, passing the hours between contracting and clearing the virus.
The Huskers get their second chance against Michigan State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Perhaps the lone silver lining in the COVID cloud is, at last, Nebraska’s entire frontcourt — Derrick Walker, Yvan Ouedraogo and Eduardo Andre — should be available to scrap with the Big Ten’s skyline of post powers.
NU didn’t have Walker when it first faced MSU. Even as the Huskers won rebounding battle 31-29, Langford’s one play — off an awkward miss from Rocket Watts — underlined Nebraska need for size, strength and board savvy.
Now, the Huskers have all their posts available. All of their players, actually, for the first time this season, since Walker had to serve a NCAA suspension for a violation he committed two years ago at Tennessee.
The depth will come in handy as Nebraska restarts its season and tries to ramp up its conditioning for the rigors of Big Ten play.
“I’m going play them in short bursts — not just our bigs, but everybody, because I know, early on, they’re going to get winded pretty quickly,” Hoiberg said.
The final two players cleared all Big Ten return-to-play protocols on Thursday. Another player, point guard Dalano Banton, was slowed by a sprained ankle earlier in the week but should be ready to play Saturday. Hoiberg said players spent long stints in ice tubs after practice. They’re dealing with shin splints and body aches, too.
“It’s almost like the beginning of training camp,” Hoiberg said.
Hoiberg has a friend — MSU coach Tom Izzo — and a son, Jack, who plays for the Spartans, to lean on for advice.
Michigan State just came out of its own 20-day COVID pause with three straight road games in six days. The first, a 67-37 loss at Rutgers, revealed all the foggy effects of a sudden midseason break. MSU played better in a 79-62 loss at Ohio State, then nearly upset Iowa in a 84-78 loss. Jack Hoiberg told his dad that players started to feel their legs returning to them as the week progressed.
The Spartans (8-7, 2-7 Big Ten) also have more chemistry and playing time together than Nebraska (4-8, 0-5). NU had just begun to play its best basketball, Hoiberg said, when COVID spread like “wildfire” through the team.
Starting Saturday, Nebraska looks to find its footing again. Hoiberg said he prefers his team play at the same fast pace, when it’s wise, with Hoiberg frequently substituting players in and out. The basketball team is using a sports scientist, Nebraska Athletic Performance Lab director Chris Bach, to help with load management. Bach travels with the team.
Mental preparation is important, too, Hoiberg said. With Nebraska playing a game Saturday, then Monday, then Thursday, the team has to digest a lot of scouting reports and pointers in a short amount of time. Hoiberg played and coached in the NBA, so he’s no stranger to a glut of games.
His team is strange to it. With a month away from the court, the players are, in some ways, strange to the college game, too.