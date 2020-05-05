With NFL's backing, women's college flag football will debut at NAIA schools in 2021

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Women's college football is set to kick off.

It's flag football, seven-on-seven, and about a dozen NAIA schools -- including Kansas Wesleyan and Ottawa University in Kansas and Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri -- plan to sponsor teams next spring at the varsity level.

Women's flag football also has the backing of the NFL.

"I have three granddaughters," said Troy Vincent, a former NFL player who's now the league's executive vice president for football operations. "And now I'm going out and playing football with them."

Kansas Wesleyan athletic director Steve Wilson said he will use a member of the school's current football coaching staff to head up the women's program. He also said he plans to hire another coach and assemble a roster of about 25 women.

"We are always looking for quality opportunities for student-athletes," Wilson said. "The timing as a sports sport enables us to use our facilities and it has the backing at the national level."

The NFL for years has operated its own youth flag football program, NFL Flag, with more than 1,600 locally operated leagues and some 500,000 participating boys and girls ages 5-17.