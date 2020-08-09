With season at stake, Iowa Hawkeye players speak up

“I don’t have anything other than our (medical) experts’ opinions to draw upon,’’ Bowlsby said. “Have we made progress? Probably not. Have they told us to shut it all down? No, they have not.’’

Bowlsby said the virus continues to dictate what will happen.

“The last 30 days have not been a positive trend,’’ he said. “There’s never been a drop-dead date. It’s always been situational.’’

Bowlsby went on to say that decision of the Mid-American Conference to cancel its fall season would not impact what other conferences would do and he added that there was “not necessarily’’ uniformity in the feelings among leaders each of the power-five conferences.

Earlier Sunday in an interview on WSCR-AM in Chicago, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said while he hoped the upcoming season could be played as scheduled, he understands there are no guarantees.

“I think right now we’re all kind of watching and waiting, just waiting for a little more definition as we go,’’ Ferentz said.

Ferentz said the Big Ten’s decision Saturday to hold back on adding pads at practice – something Iowa would have done Sunday – demonstrates how Big Ten leaders are moving forward cautiously.