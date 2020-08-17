Without football, Hawkeyes expect $100 million revenue loss

Barta indicated in his June 30 announcement that the budget at that time was based on the assumption that upcoming football and basketball seasons would be played with fans in attendance.

With continued concerns over the ongoing coronavirus situation, the Big Ten last week announced plans to “postpone’’ all fall sports in the conference and study the possibility of rescheduling those sports next spring.

Barta acknowledged in his letter that the reach of the decision extends beyond the gates of Kinnick Stadium.

“We recognize the conference’s decision will have a major financial impact on not only our athletic department, but the many businesses that rely on Hawkeye events to support their livelihoods,’’ Barta said.

On a day when a group of Hawkeye football players assisted with clean-up efforts in hard-hit Cedar Rapids, Barta acknowledged that the derecho which caused destruction as it blew through Cedar Rapids, the Quad-Cities, Iowa City one week earlier only added difficulty to an already challenge-filled situation.