Without football, Hawkeyes expect $100 million revenue loss

When the Big Ten chose to scrap plans to play football this fall, it delivered a bottom-line blow to the budget of the Iowa athletics department.
In a letter sent to Hawkeye season football ticket holders Monday, director of athletics Gary Barta wrote that the department he leads now anticipates lost revenue of approximately $100 million and an overall budget deficit of between $60-75 million during the current fiscal year.
“We are working hard to find solutions,’’ Barta wrote. “These decisions will be very challenging.’’
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa had already trimmed expectations for the 2021 fiscal year which began July 1, slashing $15 million from its projected budget of $127.5 million days before the fiscal year started.
That included cutting $13 million in operating expenses and $2 million in compensation, including voluntary 15-percent one-year reductions in base pay agreed to by football coach Kirk Ferentz, basketball coaches Fran McCaffery and Lisa Bluder and wrestling coach Tom Brands.
At that time, Barta also cut his own compensation by more than 30 percent, athletics director Barbara Burke agreed to a 25-percent reduction in her compensation and Iowa implemented reductions in compensation throughout the department on a sliding scale based on annual salary.
Barta indicated in his June 30 announcement that the budget at that time was based on the assumption that upcoming football and basketball seasons would be played with fans in attendance.
With continued concerns over the ongoing coronavirus situation, the Big Ten last week announced plans to “postpone’’ all fall sports in the conference and study the possibility of rescheduling those sports next spring.
Barta acknowledged in his letter that the reach of the decision extends beyond the gates of Kinnick Stadium.
“We recognize the conference’s decision will have a major financial impact on not only our athletic department, but the many businesses that rely on Hawkeye events to support their livelihoods,’’ Barta said.
On a day when a group of Hawkeye football players assisted with clean-up efforts in hard-hit Cedar Rapids, Barta acknowledged that the derecho which caused destruction as it blew through Cedar Rapids, the Quad-Cities, Iowa City one week earlier only added difficulty to an already challenge-filled situation.
“I am heartbroken for everyone impacted,’’ Barta wrote. “I know the Hawkeyes are a significant part of our lives, but the health and safety of our family and friends is of the utmost importance. I also know Iowans are strong and come together in times of challenge. How we respond moving forward will be difficult, but also important.’’
As it moves forward, Barta said the primary objective of the Iowa athletics department remains the same beginning with the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff members.
Barta said the forefront of the department’s mission remains centered on its commitment to its student-athletes and their education.
He said the department will work diligently on plans for winter and spring sports seasons and begin exploring how a spring season for fall sports would work.
On top of that, Barta expects to finalize a plan to guide the department through financial challenges created by the pandemic which will likely require additional budget cuts.
As mandated by the Iowa Board of Regents, the athletics department at Iowa receives no tax dollars and has been self-sustaining since 2007.
Iowa also announced Monday it has has also altered its previously-announced plan for fans to request refunds for football season tickets and per seat contribution commitments.
The previous deadline of Aug. 14 to request a refund is no longer valid fans who want a full refund can obtain one by contacting the Iowa ticket office online at tickets@hawkeyesports.com.
Season ticket priority and seat locations will remain guaranteed for the 2021 fall season.
Fans who do not seek a refund will have the dollars they have already paid for tickets and seat contribution commitments for 2020 applied to the 2021 fall season.
