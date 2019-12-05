Without Makenzie Fink, Northwestern still goes 3-0 in pool play

Northwestern had a 5-3 lead to start the second set and then went on a 5-0 run to take control. The Red Raiders hit .433 in the set and took a 2-0 lead with a 25-17 victory.

"I thought we were really determined early on. We were playing really hard," Van Den Bosch said. "We attacked really physical at the net and blocked really well. In order to do that, you have to pass well and I think our back row did a good job at getting us in system."

Corban carried some late momentum into the third set. It was tied at 7-7 went Corban got a kill from Cassie Cunningham and a Northwestern attack error to go up 9-7. Northwestern stayed tight with Corban and trailed 14-13 when the Warriors went on a 3-0 run to go up 17-13.

The Warriors kept that edge and forced a fourth set with a 25-20 victory.

"That third set we knew we didn't come out our sharpest," Van Ginkel said. "After that third set, we all just sat down and said '0-0, we are all going to come out and play our game. That last set wasn't us.' We just had to come out with more energy and intensity."

Northwestern had a 4-3 lead in the fourth and then went on a 9-1 run to go up 13-4. Corban made a late push in the fourth set but the Red Raiders improved to 3-0 in pool play with a 25-16 win.

Wedel finished with 16 kills. Lacey Wacker had 53 assists and Jadeyn Schutt had three aces. Emily Strasser finished with 17 digs.

